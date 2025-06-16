ARTICLE
16 June 2025

Social Security Administration Pauses Mailing Of SSNs For Immigration-Based Applications

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore Firm Details
On March 19, 2025, the SSA paused significant portions of its Enumeration Beyond Entry (EBE) program.
United States Immigration
Colleen L. Caden,Maria Fernanda Gandarez, and Avram Morell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On March 19, 2025, the SSA paused significant portions of its Enumeration Beyond Entry (EBE) program.1

Created in 2017 under the first Trump Administration, the EBE program is a collaboration between the Social Security Administration (SSA) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) allowing certain immigrants to automatically apply for a Social Security Number (SSN) or replacement card when submitting USCIS forms I-765 (Employment Authorization), I-485 (Adjustment of Status), or N-400 (Naturalization). When applicants opt in, USCIS electronically shares data with SSA upon approval, triggering SSA to issue an SSN card without requiring a visit to a field office. This EBE program minimized in-person visits to SSA offices.2

The pause in the EBE program means that individuals who may have requested an SSN via Form I-765, I-485, or N-400 may no longer receive their SSN card in the mail. If an SSN card is not received, individuals should go in person to the closest SSA office to request the SSN. SSA offices can be located at https://secure.ssa.gov/ICON/main.jsp.

Additionally, we expect there could be delays in SSN issuance, as the pause in the EBE program will send tens of thousands of additional people to SSA field offices per week at a time when the SSA has cut its workforce and shut down several field offices.3

Notably, the SSA has not provided any public notice regarding the EBE program pause.

Associate Meghan Lenahan was a contributing author to this client alert.

Footnotes

1. https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/democrats-oversight.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/2025-04-16.gec-to-ssa-dudek-re-ebe-program-pause.pdf

2. https://secure.ssa.gov/poms.nsf/lnx/0110205700

3. https://popular.info/p/exclusive-secret-policy-shift-could

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Colleen L. Caden
Colleen L. Caden
Photo of Maria Fernanda Gandarez
Maria Fernanda Gandarez
Photo of Avram Morell
Avram Morell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More