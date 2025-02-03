The First 100 Days: Increased Immigration Compliance And Enforcement (Podcast)

This is the first episode of Littler's new "The First 100 Days" podcast series, where Littler attorneys breakdown the significant moves made by President Trump and how those are reshaping the landscape for businesses. In this episode, Jorge Lopez speaks with Sean McCrory about immigration compliance and enforcement, and how employers can be prepared.



