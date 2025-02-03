ARTICLE
3 February 2025

The First 100 Days: Increased Immigration Compliance And Enforcement (Podcast)

LM
Littler Mendelson

Contributor

United States Immigration
Sean M. McCrory and Jorge Lopez
This is the first episode of Littler's new "The First 100 Days" podcast series, where Littler attorneys breakdown the significant moves made by President Trump and how those are reshaping the landscape for businesses. In this episode, Jorge Lopez speaks with Sean McCrory about immigration compliance and enforcement, and how employers can be prepared.

Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

