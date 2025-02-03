The First 100 Days: Increased Immigration Compliance And Enforcement (Podcast)

This is the first episode of Littler's new "The First
100 Days" podcast series, where Littler attorneys breakdown
the significant moves made by President Trump and how those are
reshaping the landscape for businesses. In this episode, Jorge
Lopez speaks with Sean McCrory about immigration compliance and
enforcement, and how employers can be prepared.
