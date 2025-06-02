ARTICLE
2 June 2025

State Department Issues 'Put America First, Not China' Visa Statement

OD
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Contributor

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart logo
Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
Explore Firm Details
On May 28, 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement titled "New Visa Policies Put America First, Not China" stating the following in its entirety...
Worldwide Immigration
Whitney Brownlow
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On May 28, 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement titled "New Visa Policies Put America First, Not China" stating the following in its entirety:

Under President Trump's leadership, the U.S. State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields. We will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong.

As a result of this U.S. Department of State statement, businesses may want to start preparing for potential disruptions to work authorization for Chinese national students and significant delays in new student visa processing, particularly for individuals working in critical and emerging fields.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Whitney Brownlow
Whitney Brownlow
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More