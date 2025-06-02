State Department Issues 'Put America First, Not China' Visa Statement

On May 28, 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement titled "New Visa Policies Put America First, Not China" stating the following in its entirety:

Under President Trump's leadership, the U.S. State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields. We will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong.

As a result of this U.S. Department of State statement, businesses may want to start preparing for potential disruptions to work authorization for Chinese national students and significant delays in new student visa processing, particularly for individuals working in critical and emerging fields.

