30 May 2025

Temporary Pause On Foreign Student And Exchange Visitor F, M, And J Visa Interviews

According to an internal State Department cable dated May 27, 2025, all consular interviews for the F, M, and J visa applicants are to be temporarily paused.
Laura Foote Reiff

According to an internal State Department cable dated May 27, 2025, all consular interviews for the F, M, and J visa applicants are to be temporarily paused. This is only until new vetting procedures are published in the next several business days.

The cable cites Executive Orders 14161 and 14188, known respectively as Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats and Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism. The goal is to prepare for expanded social media vetting of all student and exchange visitor (FMJ) visa applicants.

The cable states "effective immediately...consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, or J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued, which we anticipate in the coming days."

The cable says that scheduled appointments can proceed under current guidelines, however if this new vetting policy comes into being soon, all of the existing appointments may be subject to additional vetting.

The cable does leave some opportunity for new appointments. It says that if a consular section desires to seek new appointments for FMJ applicants during this period, the consular section must consult with the Visa Office to do so.

