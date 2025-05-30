ARTICLE
30 May 2025

Pause On Visa Appointments For Student And Exchange Visitor Visa Applicants As Social Media Vetting Expands

KL
United States Immigration
Matthew S. Dunn,Mark Koestler,Allison Gray
On May 27, 2025, the Trump administration ordered U.S. embassies and consulates to pause scheduling new visa appointments for student and exchange visitor applicants until an expanded social media screening and vetting process is implemented. Specifically, the Department of State (DOS) plans to require all foreign nationals applying for F, M and J visas to undergo social media vetting, signaling an effort to strengthen previous screening practices, which were only carried out sporadically and when there were extenuating circumstances. While the announcement specifically targeted the scheduling of new visa appointments, we are aware of foreign nationals with existing F, M and J visa appointments experiencing delays.

If the Trump administration carries out this plan as expected, those applying for F, M and J visas should anticipate considerable delays in processing times. We therefore recommend that foreign nationals currently in the United States in F, M and J status avoid international travel if they will need to apply for a new visa in order to return to the United States. Moreover, it remains important for all foreign nationals (i.e., not just those applying for F, M or J visas) to be mindful of their social media presence, particularly with regard to sensitive political issues. We will provide further updates as this situation develops.

