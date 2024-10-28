What Lebanese Nationals Currently In U.S. Should Know About TPS Designation, DED Option

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) designated Lebanon for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months due to the conditions in that country caused by the conflict across the Israeli-Lebanese border. The Oct. 17, 2024, designation will apply to otherwise eligible individuals who have continuously resided in the United States since Oct. 16, 2024.

Instructions on how to apply for TPS and employment authorization will be published in the Federal Register soon.

This TPS designation comes on top of the Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) status that was granted to Lebanese nationals on July 26, 2024, for 18 months. Those individuals had to have been in the United States as of July 26, 2024. Individuals who have DED status will be able to find instructions on how to apply for employment authorization through Jan. 25, 2026, in the Federal Register. The TPS designation will continue beyond Jan. 25, 2026 – when the current DED will expire, if not extended.

DHS has also published a Special Student Relief Notice for F-1 nonimmigrant students from Lebanon, which will allow them to apply to work for more hours than normally allowed and still maintain their student status.

Approximately 11,000 Lebanese nationals probably will be eligible for DED and TPS based upon the DHS actions. DHS also estimates that 1,740 students will be eligible for the special relief.