President Biden Announces Deferred Enforced Departure For Lebanese Nationals

At a glance

The White House has designated Lebanese nationals for Deferred Enforced Departure (DED).

The DED order blocks removal of certain Lebanese nationals from the United States for 18 months, and instructs the Department of Homeland Security to provide employment authorization to eligible DED beneficiaries.

The order also directs DHS to consider relaxing employment rules for Lebanese nationals F-1 students.

A forthcoming notice in the Federal Register will provide implementation details.

A closer look

President Biden has blocked the removal of certain Lebanese nationals from the United States for 18 months, according to a Presidential memorandum issued today. The memorandum states that a grant of Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) is necessary, citing significantly deteriorated humanitarian conditions in southern Lebanon due to tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

The President has directed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to take appropriate steps to defer the removal of certain Lebanese nationals who have been present in the United States continuously since July 26, 2024. The memorandum also directs DHS to provide employment authorization to such individuals for the duration of the DED period, and to consider expanded employment opportunities for Lebanese F-1 students.

Background on DED and its related benefits

Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) is not a specific immigration status, but rather is a discretionary grant of protection that can be issued only by a president as part of their constitutional power to conduct foreign relations. It is used in very limited instances. Individuals covered by DED are not subject to removal from the United States for a certain period of time and typically may request employment authorization during the designation period. DED is currently available to Palestinians, Liberians and residents of Hong Kong.

Pursuant to the presidential memorandum, certain Lebanese nationals who were present in the United States on July 26, 2024 and remain continuously present may benefit from the DED grant. Lebanese nationals who return to the Lebanon after July 26, have committed certain crimes, or present a national security threat, among others, may not be eligible under the program.

Looking ahead

A forthcoming Federal Register notice will provide instructions on how eligible foreign nationals should apply for DED employment authorization. Lebanese nationals who believe they are eligible are encouraged to apply after the notice is issued.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.