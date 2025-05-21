Are You Addicted To Roblox? 💊 (Video)

A group of parents sued Roblox, along with Nintendo, Sony, Rockstar, and others, claiming their games were intentionally addictive, kind of like the lawsuits against Big Tobacco.

They argued that games were designed to cause "internet gaming disorder," and that companies should be legally responsible for that.

But Roblox pushed back hard.

They argued two things:

1️⃣ Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act: that's the law saying platforms aren't responsible for user-created content.

2️⃣ And free speech: that their tools and platform are protected under the First Amendment.

🧑‍⚖️ The court agreed and dismissed the case early.

💡 Now imagine if Section 230 didn't exist. Platforms like Roblox could be sued for everything users create. One of the things that makes Roblox so fun is that it's the wild west. There's all sorts of weird, novel, interest things that users post.

Without Section 230, there would be no community driven games. Just safe, sanitized, corporate-approved content.

