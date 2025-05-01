ARTICLE
1 May 2025

It's Official: Roblox Isn't Responsible For Your Gaming Addiction!

Adam Starr

In a recent class action lawsuit filed in Illinois, Roblox—along with gaming giants like Nintendo, Blizzard, Rockstar, and Sony—was accused of intentionally designing games to be addictive, leading to what the plaintiff described as "internet gaming disorder."

The legal strategy borrowed the approach used in the tobacco litigation, aiming to hold companies accountable for addictive designs.

If successful, it could have opened the floodgates to a wave of lawsuits against the gaming industry.

Roblox responded by moving to dismiss the case, citing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and First Amendment protections.

Last week, the court agreed, granting Roblox's motion to dismiss.

The court found that:

➡️ Roblox's own content, including its game creation tools, is protected expression under the First Amendment.

➡️Under Section 230, Roblox is not liable for content created by its users.

So, at least for now, Roblox isn't legally responsible for your Roblox addiction.

My guess is that it may take another opinion or two like this before plaintiffs' lawyers move on to another target.

Angelilli v. Activision Blizzard, Inc., et al., 2025 WL 1181000 (N.D. Ill. Apr. 23, 2025)

