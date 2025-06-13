Maine Gambling Control Unit Issues Warning On Illegal Online Gaming Including Certain Sweepstakes Models

Maine's Gambling Control Unit (GCU) has issued a formal warning regarding the proliferation of illegal interactive gaming ("iGaming") platforms operating within the state. The warning emphasized that while certain forms of online gambling—such as advance deposit wagering, fantasy contests, and sports betting—are legally permitted and regulated in Maine, online casino-style games remain strictly prohibited. This includes games like slots, blackjack, and roulette when played for real money. The warning goes on to state: "Of particular concern are so-called "sweepstakes" or "social casino" sites that may offer real-money payouts, dual-currency systems, or prizes such as gift cards. These platforms are not licensed or overseen by the GCU."

The warning further notes that numerous unregulated entities continue to target Maine residents, offering illicit iGaming opportunities and that these operations, often based out of state or out of the country, include sites that may appear legitimate but lack any regulatory oversight in Maine. The GCU further warns that no online casino, iGaming, or sweepstakes site is licensed by the GCU. It encourages people to avoid these websites and cautions that patrons who choose to engage with these unlicensed platforms do so at their own risk.

This is the latest in a string of state actions focusing on social casino sweepstakes and related sites. We recently posted about recent actions taken against social casino sweepstakes by the NY AG.

