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1 September 2026

The Activist Advantage: Gavriel Kahane, Managing Partner - Arkhouse (Podcast)

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Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis

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Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with more than 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, environmental and natural resources, corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment, and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.
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From New York real estate to private equity, Gavriel Kahane of Arkhouse reveals how he identifies mispriced assets in public markets that private investors overlook. This conversation explores trophy assets, activist investing, and the strategic pursuit of companies like Columbia Property Trust, Macy's, and Family Dollar where Wall Street valuations diverge from Main Street realities.
United States Finance and Banking
Alain M. R'bibo
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From New York real estate to private equity. From buying buildings to buying companies. Gavriel Kahane finds value where the market isn’t looking.

In this episode of AUM — Stories & Strategies, Alain R'bibo sits down with Gavriel Kahane, managing partner at Arkhouse. Trophy New York assets. Investment banking. Private equity. Public markets. REITs. Activism. Mispricing hiding in plain sight.

Along the way, Gavriel shares how a failed pursuit of a single office building led to a much bigger realization.

Wall Street valuations. Main Street assets.

Columbia Property Trust. Macy's. Family Dollar and more.

Unlocking value where public markets see complexity and private markets see opportunity.

This is about understanding what an asset is truly worth and having the conviction to act while everyone waits on the sidelines.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Alain M. R'bibo
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