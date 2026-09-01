The Activist Advantage: Gavriel Kahane, Managing Partner - Arkhouse (Podcast)

From New York real estate to private equity. From buying buildings to buying companies. Gavriel Kahane finds value where the market isn’t looking.

In this episode of AUM — Stories & Strategies, Alain R'bibo sits down with Gavriel Kahane, managing partner at Arkhouse. Trophy New York assets. Investment banking. Private equity. Public markets. REITs. Activism. Mispricing hiding in plain sight.

Along the way, Gavriel shares how a failed pursuit of a single office building led to a much bigger realization.

Wall Street valuations. Main Street assets.

Columbia Property Trust. Macy's. Family Dollar and more.

Unlocking value where public markets see complexity and private markets see opportunity.

This is about understanding what an asset is truly worth and having the conviction to act while everyone waits on the sidelines.

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