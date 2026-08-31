CFTC Proposes New CPO Registration Exemption For SEC-Registered Advisers

The CFTC has proposed a new registration exemption for SEC-registered investment advisers operating specified commodity pools. The headline relief is straightforward: a qualifying adviser could cease registering as a commodity pool operator for a qualifying pool, and related commodity trading adviser relief would follow. The regulatory trade is not.

Proposed Regulation 4.13(a)(4) would replace CPO registration with a defined combination of SEC oversight, offering restrictions, participant-eligibility limits, an NFA exemption notice, and Form PF reporting where that reporting is independently required. An exempt pool could also disappear from Form CPO-PQR. The proposal therefore does two things at once: it substitutes one regulator's framework for part of another's, and it asks how much reporting should remain when a manager falls outside Form PF.

Those are separate questions. The first concerns duplicative registration. The second concerns the information perimeter. Conflating them makes the proposal look simpler than it is—and obscures the provisions most likely to determine whether existing private-fund structures can actually use the exemption.

What the proposed exemption would require

The exemption would be pool-specific, not firm-wide. The operator would have to be registered with the SEC as an investment adviser. Pool interests would have to be exempt from Securities Act registration and generally could not be marketed publicly in the United States, subject to an exception for offerings under Rule 506(c). Participants would have to fit the proposal's separate eligibility rules for natural persons and entities. The operator would also claim the exemption through the existing Regulation 4.13 notice framework and comply with the restored cross-references governing exempt pools.

The proposal restores an exemption through a different legal structure

The historical reference point is former CFTC Regulation 4.13(a)(4). Adopted in 2003, it exempted operators of privately offered commodity pools limited to financially sophisticated participants, including qualified eligible persons. The Commission rescinded that exemption in 2012. Its post-Dodd-Frank judgment was that private commodity pools presented risks that warranted registration and reporting comparable to the information the SEC and CFTC collected through Form PF.

CFTC Staff Letter 25-50 later offered conditional no-action relief to certain SEC-registered advisers operating pools limited to QEPs. Staff Letter 26-06 addressed a related problem: how that relief interacted with delegation arrangements under which a general partner or board delegates CPO responsibilities to an investment manager.

The new proposal would move the core relief from staff enforcement discretion into Part 4 of the Commission's regulations. That would improve legal durability. A no-action letter states that staff will not recommend enforcement under specified facts; it is not a Commission rule and does not alter the law. A regulatory exemption, if adopted, would.

But codification is not merely a change in authority. It forces the Commission to specify which conditions define the exemption, how an adviser claims it, what information remains available to the CFTC, and what happens when the facts change.

Form PF is part of the bargain

The proposed exemption is best understood as regulatory substitution. The adviser remains registered with the SEC. The qualifying pool is limited to specified sophisticated participants. Where the adviser is otherwise required to file Form PF for the pool, that filing becomes a condition of the exemption; the proposal would not impose a separate Form PF filing obligation on an adviser that is below the applicable threshold. At the same time, an exempt adviser would no longer file Form CPO-PQR solely for the covered pool.

That structure carries an important implication. The reporting perimeter depends partly on a system outside the CFTC's Part 4 rules. In a separate 2026 proposal, the SEC and CFTC would raise the general Form PF filing threshold from $150 million to $1 billion in private-fund assets under management. The CPO proposal expressly asks what regulatory risk would arise if some advisers and funds cease filing Form PF while also becoming exempt from Form CPO-PQR. The issue is therefore not whether those advisers lose the CPO exemption—the proposed text requires Form PF only when otherwise required—but what information, if any, should replace both reports outside the Form PF perimeter.

Firms evaluating the proposal should therefore avoid treating Form PF as a background citation. It is one of the mechanisms through which the CFTC replaces the information it would otherwise obtain from a registered CPO. A change to that mechanism can change the practical reach of the exemption.

Eligibility will require more than checking the RIA box

The proposed rule would apply only to defined advisers and pools. Participant eligibility remains central, and the proposal deliberately treats natural persons differently from entities. Natural persons would have to fall within the categories of QEPs in Regulation 4.7(a)(6)(i), which do not require satisfaction of the portfolio requirement. Non-natural persons could qualify as QEPs or through specified accredited-investor categories in Rule 501(a)(1)-(3), (7), or (8). Rule 506(c) can permit general solicitation if every purchaser is an accredited investor and the issuer takes reasonable verification steps, but using that offering route would not itself establish that every participant meets the CFTC's separate eligibility conditions.

The distinction is especially important for natural persons, entity investors, feeder vehicles, and mixed participant classes. A manager will need a pool-by-pool analysis rather than a firm-level conclusion. Subscription materials, investor representations, transfer restrictions, and ongoing eligibility controls will need to support the claimed exemption.

Delegation also remains substantive. Many private funds place formal CPO status with a general partner or board while the SEC-registered adviser performs investment management and compliance functions. Staff Letter 26-06 addressed how a designated CPO using the QEP no-action position could fit the older delegation framework. The proposed rule's treatment of those arrangements will determine whether existing agreements can continue or need amendment.

Transition mechanics may decide who can use the rule

An adviser that qualifies cannot simply stop complying with the CPO regime on publication of a final rule. It may need to file an exemption notice, withdraw registrations, address NFA membership, revise offering and disclosure documents, preserve records, allocate reporting responsibilities, and coordinate the treatment of pools that do not qualify.

Transition rules deserve particular attention. The proposal would restore the cross-reference to Regulation 4.13(e)(2), including the requirement that a registered CPO moving a pool to exempt status notify participants and offer them an opportunity to redeem before the exemption is claimed. That differs from Staff Letter 25-50, under which staff stated that a qualifying no-action CPO need not comply with Regulation 4.13(e)(2) solely for covered pools. The Commission asks whether the restored cross-reference should have a later effective date, particularly for pools and managers already relying on the staff letter.

The Commission also proposes to raise the capital-contribution ceiling in the small-pool exemption from $400,000 to $800,000. That adjustment is real but narrower than the RIA/QEP proposal. It updates the scale at which a small pool can operate; it does not eliminate the exemption's other conditions or create a general de minimis safe harbor.

The comment process should focus on the seams

The central policy choice has emerged: the CFTC is willing to rely more heavily on SEC oversight and private-fund reporting for a defined category of sophisticated pools. The difficult questions lie at the seams between regimes.

Commenters should focus on what happens when Form PF eligibility changes, how the rule treats parallel and master-feeder structures, whether natural-person and entity eligibility tests are workable, how delegation agreements transition, and how a pool cures a temporary failure. They should also identify every difference between the proposed text and Letters 25-50 and 26-06. A familiar label can conceal a materially different condition.

If adopted, the rule could reduce duplicative registration for private-fund advisers without depriving the CFTC of the information it regards as necessary. Whether it succeeds will depend less on the headline exemption than on whether the Commission makes the substitution administrable across two agencies' reporting and compliance systems.

This article discusses a proposed rule. The proposal is not current law, and comments are due October 5, 2026.