Exploring Trends In Emerging Managers And Independent Sponsors

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LP Allocator recently covered McDermott Will & Schulte’s inaugural Emerging Managers and Independent Sponsors Forum in two articles featuring insights from partner Ian Schwartz, alongside other leading investors and industry participants, on fundraising, independent sponsors and lower middle market investing.
The coverage highlights a common theme from the event: while today’s fundraising environment remains highly competitive, investors continue to back managers with differentiated strategies, institutional-quality platforms and a clear value proposition.
Read the two articles:
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