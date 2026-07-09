Exploring Trends In Emerging Managers And Independent Sponsors

McDermott Will & Schulte are most popular:

Ian M. Schwartz’s articles from McDermott Will & Schulte are most popular:

LP Allocator recently covered McDermott Will & Schulte’s inaugural Emerging Managers and Independent Sponsors Forum in two articles featuring insights from partner Ian Schwartz, alongside other leading investors and industry participants, on fundraising, independent sponsors and lower middle market investing.

The coverage highlights a common theme from the event: while today’s fundraising environment remains highly competitive, investors continue to back managers with differentiated strategies, institutional-quality platforms and a clear value proposition.

Read the two articles: