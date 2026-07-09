ARTICLE
9 July 2026

Exploring Trends In Emerging Managers And Independent Sponsors

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McDermott Will & Schulte

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LP Allocator explores key insights from McDermott Will & Emery's inaugural Emerging Managers and Independent Sponsors Forum, where industry leaders discussed the evolving landscape of fundraising and lower middle market investing. Despite competitive market conditions, the forum revealed that investors remain committed to backing managers who demonstrate differentiated strategies and institutional-quality platforms.
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Ian M. Schwartz
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LP Allocator recently covered McDermott Will & Schulte’s inaugural Emerging Managers and Independent Sponsors Forum in two articles featuring insights from partner Ian Schwartz, alongside other leading investors and industry participants, on fundraising, independent sponsors and lower middle market investing.

The coverage highlights a common theme from the event: while today’s fundraising environment remains highly competitive, investors continue to back managers with differentiated strategies, institutional-quality platforms and a clear value proposition.

Read the two articles:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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