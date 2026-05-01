GP Stakes Decoded: A Dual-Lens Guide For Sponsors And Investors

Over the last decade, the market for minority investments in alternative asset manager sponsors (commonly structured as “GP stake” transactions) has matured from a niche strategy into a mainstream feature of the industry.

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Over the last decade, the market for minority investments in alternative asset manager sponsors (commonly structured as “GP stake” transactions) has matured from a niche strategy into a mainstream feature of the industry. There are good reasons for this: GP stake transactions can provide significant benefits for investors and sponsors across private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, and secondaries strategies (the “GPs” or “sponsors”).

For sponsors, a GP stake transaction can be transformative: providing liquidity to founders, funding strategic growth initiatives, professionalizing the organization, and creating a long-term capital partner aligned with the firm’s success. For investors, a GP stake investment can generate a regular stream of revenues from a business with a demonstrated track record and proven management, along with access to direct investments on the sponsor’s platform.

As with many strategic and transformative transactions, there are many forks in the road between asking the right questions and structuring for success. In this three-part series, we will tee up the key questions that sponsors and investors should each be asking as they evaluate and negotiate a GP stake transaction. We will also give you the perspective on how to approach these questions—from each side of the table.

The following chart presents these key questions, organized by theme and corresponding to the topics addressed across all three parts in this series.

Part One begins by focusing on strategic objectives and valuation.

Part Two addresses the structural and governance dimensions, including control, economic alignment, exit mechanics, and risk allocation.

Part Three examines relationship management, investor disclosure and consent, and cultural fit.

Sponsor Perspective

Strategic Rationale: Why Are You Selling a Stake in Your GP? Investor Perspective

Investment Thesis: Why This GP, and Why Now? 1. Before engaging with potential investors, it is critical to identify the key objectives of the transaction. Is it being driven by some or all of the following factors: Founder liquidity

Financing for the business in terms of cash funding needs

Growth capital 2. Given the GP’s goals, what is the right structure for the transaction? Relevant considerations include: Economics: Who shares in how much of the business; should the GP stake be structured as an equity investment vs a revenue share transaction? Do I need to take into account employee ownership?

Governance: Who has a seat at the “table” and on which matters? How much control and influence am I giving up for what this investor is offering?

Relationship Trajectory: Can we part ways at some point in the future if I can reach specified milestones? Or does the investor see this investment as an initial toehold investment that will open the door to an acquisition of a larger or controlling stake?

Risk Management: As an owner, I share in all liabilities of a business. Who will bear certain risks such as clawback liability for legacy and future funds? 3. What is the potential impact of accepting a GP stake investment on the GP’s relationships with existing (and future) fund investors as well as the GP’s existing owners and employees? How will the GP manage these relationships? How will my partners and investors view this new GP stake investor?

Does the size of the investment trigger any contractual obligations that the GP may have such as notice or consent? Will the GP stake investor have a say in disclosures regarding the relationship? 1. Before identifying potential GPs, an investor should evaluate the following key objectives: How does this GP complement my investment program? Does the GP offer diversification (geographic or in terms of investment strategy)?

Do the GP’s objectives align with my overall portfolio’s goals in light of the GP’s track record and asset focus?

How does the GP anticipate using the investment for its business? 2. Given the investor’s goals, what is the right structure for the transaction? Relevant considerations include the following: Economics: How do I price the risk-return profile of this GP based on its track record and anticipated growth?

Governance: What rights do I need to ensure that I have the information that is necessary to monitor the investment and to take action when issues arise?

Relationship Trajectory: Do I view this as a short-term investment or a longer-term investment?

Risk Management: How do I evaluate the associated liabilities of the current business against potential future liabilities due to a shift in strategy or change in management team? 3. Over the longer term, an investor in a GP stake should consider processes for relationship management: If I am a fund of funds, do my investors expect enhanced information transparency and access on key issues such as a change of control?

If I am a registered investment adviser, what duties do I have to my investors?

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