What Does "Fair, Clear And Not-Misleading" Mean In The Context Of Fund Strategies?

It has been the case for many years that promotional materials in the EU must be "fair, clear, and not mis-leading". However, how should managers interpret this high-level requirement when describing their approach to ESG matters? We now have some answers.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has published a second thematic note on sustainability-related claims made by fund managers. ESMA refers back to the "four principles" identified by European regulators in their work on preventing greenwashing. Sustainability related claims must be (1) accurate, (2) accessible, (3) substantiated, and (4) up to date. But what does that mean in practice for fund managers?

ESMA's thematic note contains practical guidance, including a table setting out a list of Dos and Don'ts, as well as a separate table of good and poor practices. We recommend that all managers who make any sustainability-related statements in their materials review this short (8 page) guidance to see if any action needs to be taken. While this guidance is of particular relevance to managers caught by the EU Sustainable Financial Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), ESMA's practical approach means we think this will be of value to managers in the UK and elsewhere.

ESMA goes into detail by looking at disclosures made by fund managers that address two specific topics:

ESG integration ESG exclusions.

ESMA provides examples of divergent practices that it has observed in the market. ESMA states: "These divergent market practices regarding ESG integration and ESG exclusions are often not well explained by market participants, thus creating a risk of claims being misinterpreted and investors being misled in the absence of sufficient transparency. For this reason, the practical do's and don'ts and examples that follow aim to provide useful guidance both to investors and to the market participants making these claims. "

We highlight some of ESMAs Do's and Don'ts that we think all managers should consider:

ESG Integration:

Do be clear about: (i) whether ESG integration is a binding or non-binding aspect of the product's approach, (ii) whether ESG factors trigger portfolio decisions and if so, if they play a key role in the portfolio construction process or not, (iii) the extent to which they are used in the financial analysis of holdings, iv) their impact on portfolio composition.

ESG Exclusions:

