Prediction Markets Under The Microscope: How Crypto Betting On Iran Brought The CFTC To The Door

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The Trades That Happened Before the News Did:

On February 28, 2026, the U.S. and Israel struck Iran in a targeted attack that killed their supreme leader Ali Khamenei (“Khamenei”). Within hours, the prediction markets, specifically Polymarket, was reporting over $529 million in trading volume on its "US Strikes Iran" contract — one of the biggest single markets the platform has ever seen.

According to multiple news reports, Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps flagged six newly created accounts that walked away with roughly $1 million in combined profit by specifically betting on the February 28th window. Most accounts were funded within 24 hours of the attack. One account turned a $61,000 stake into a profit of over $493,000. A separate account made more than $553,000 on bets tied to the strikes and Khamenei's fate. Remarkably, its first trade hit the platform 71 minutes before the news went public, which was at a moment when the market was pricing the event with low odds at just 17%.

On the U.S. regulated side, another prediction market, Kalshi, had been running a market on whether Khamenei would leave power — trading $54 million in volume. When news hit that the Iranian supreme leader had been killed, Kalshi paid out only partial refunds, citing federal laws prohibiting contracts that allow traders to profit from assassinations. The backlash was loud and swift. It was also a preview of the problems with prediction markets: the commercial logic of these markets and their legal limits don't always point in the same direction.

Days Later, the CFTC Had Something to Say:

On March 12, 2026, 11 days after the strikes on Iran, the Commodity Future Trading Commission’s (“CFTC”) Division of Market Oversight issued Staff Letter No. 26-08 (the “Advisory”), to all Designated Contract Markets (“DCM”) on event contract trading. Alongside it came an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (“ANPR”), opening a public comment process on whether new prediction market regulations are warranted.

The Advisory doesn't break new legal ground. It doesn't need to. Its purpose is to remind the industry that existing rules already cover this space — and that the Commission is paying attention.

The key points:

Insider trading on prediction markets is already illegal . Commission Regulation 180.1 covers misappropriation of confidential information in connection with any DCM-listed contract, including event contracts.



. Commission Regulation 180.1 covers misappropriation of confidential information in connection with any DCM-listed contract, including event contracts. Contracts that are easy to manipulate should not be listed in the first place . The Advisory specifically flags contracts that resolve based on the actions of a single person or small group — which describes a significant share of the political and geopolitical markets that have driven prediction market growth.



. The Advisory specifically flags contracts that resolve based on the actions of a single person or small group — which describes a significant share of the political and geopolitical markets that have driven prediction market growth. Sports contracts are under the microscope too. Markets tied to player injuries, referee calls, or individual conduct are called out by name as manipulation risks. The CFTC says it is actively talking to sports leagues about information-sharing arrangements, showing that enforcement infrastructure is being built.

The Advisory also grounds these warnings in the statutory framework DCMs already operate under. Under the Commodity Exchange Act (“CEA”), DCMs must comply with twenty three Core Principles, but the CFTC’s emphasis here is on three: (i) Core Principle 3 — list only contracts not readily susceptible to manipulation (a particular concern for event markets driven by a single individual or small group); (ii) Core Principle 4 — maintain real time market surveillance and the capacity to detect and prevent manipulation or price distortion; and (iii) Core Principle 12 — establish and enforce rules that protect markets from abusive practices and promote fair, equitable trading. Again, these obligations sit alongside Regulation 180.1, which prohibits trading on misappropriated or confidential information in connection with any DCM-listed contract.

When DCMs list new event contracts — whether by self certification or by seeking prior approval — they must submit detailed analyses demonstrating compliance with the CEA and CFTC rules and regulations, including how the product avoids manipulation and relies on reliable, non-distortable data sources.

Why This Matters Right Now:

The U.S. strikes on Iran trades combined with the previous Maduro-related bets gave regulators a clean, well-documented, publicly visible fact pattern at the exact moment the industry was expanding most rapidly. That is not a combination that typically ends with more regulatory patience.

The CFTC is not threatening future action — it is describing obligations based on the current law in place. The Advisory is addressed to DCMs like Polymarket and Kalshi who are currently operating and trading contracts in real time. Businesses and law firms that have been treating prediction market compliance as a question for later may want to revisit that timeline and start to reassess the regulatory framework that governs event contracts.

Blockchain transparency cuts both ways. The same blockchain infrastructure that makes these platforms accessible also made it trivially easy for outside analysts to identify the suspicious Iran wallets within hours. Those who traded on non-public information and believe crypto pseudonymity provides meaningful cover should read the Advisory's insider trading language carefully.

The comment window is short. The ANPR closes around April 30, 2026. The rules that come out of this process — on what contracts can be listed, who can trade them, how settlement works — will shape this industry for years. For anyone operating in this space, the landscape looks different than it did a month ago.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.