Debt Sales 101 Mini-Series — Episode 2: What Can Be Sold? Understanding Eligible Debt and Portfolio Composition (Podcast)

In Episode 2 of our Debt Sales 101 mini-series, we move from the “why” behind debt sales to the “what.” Specifically, we discuss what types of debt can be sold...

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In Episode 2 of our Debt Sales 101 mini-series, we move from the “why” behind debt sales to the “what.” Specifically, we discuss what types of debt can be sold, how portfolios are typically composed, and the legal and regulatory considerations that determine whether debt is appropriate for sale.

Not all debt is equally marketable, and not all accounts within a portfolio carry the same legal, regulatory, or operational risk. In this episode, we discuss the types of consumer and small business debt that are commonly sold, the types of specialty accounts that buyers may still be willing to purchase, and the categories of accounts that often raise diligence concerns, including accounts involving fraud, deceased consumers, pending legal matters, or other issues that can affect collectability or compliance.

We also discuss how buyers evaluate portfolios from both a business and regulatory perspective, including the importance of documentation, data quality, servicing history, and chain of title. Buyers are not just underwriting credit risk. They are underwriting legal and regulatory risk, and that evaluation directly affects pricing, deal structure, and whether certain accounts can be included in a sale at all.

A key theme in this episode is that portfolio composition is not just a business issue. It is a compliance and risk management issue as well. The types of accounts included in a sale, how those accounts were serviced prior to sale, and the documentation that supports them all play a significant role in determining how a portfolio is valued and how a transaction is structured.

This episode builds on the foundation from Episode 1 and sets up the next stage of the process. In Episode 3, we discuss who buys debt and how debt sale transactions are typically structured, including spot sales, forward flow arrangements, and how risk allocation and pricing are negotiated in those structures.

A transcript of the recording will be available soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.