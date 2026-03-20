UK-Based AIFM Regulatory Hosting SEC Compliance Requirements For Serving US Clients

This overview provides an assessment and practical guidance for a UK-based Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) hosting company that services US clients.

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This overview provides an assessment and practical guidance for a UK-based Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) hosting company that services US clients. It addresses the dual regulatory landscape that such firms must navigate, compliance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regime domestically and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regime when engaging with American investors and funds.

The cross-border nature of serving US clients from a UK platform introduces significant regulatory complexity. The Investment Advisers Act of 1940 (Advisers Act) is the cornerstone of SEC regulation for any entity providing investment advisory services to US persons. Understanding whether your firm must register with the SEC, can rely on an exemption, or is entirely outside the scope of US regulation is the single most consequential compliance determination you will make.

Katten's key finding. For many UK AIFM hosting companies with a limited US client footprint, the Foreign Private Adviser Exemption under Section 202(a)(30) of the Advisers Act represents the most important regulatory pathway. Firms that outgrow this exemption will need to consider the Private Fund Adviser Exemption or full SEC registration, both of which carry materially greater compliance obligations.

Regulatory Landscape Overview

The UK AIFM Hosting Model

A UK AIFM hosting company provides a regulatory umbrella for investment managers who wish to operate in UK-regulated markets without obtaining their own standalone FCA authorization. The host firm, typically authorized as a full-scope AIFM with MiFID top-up permissions, allows appointed representatives or sub-managers to conduct regulated activities under its license. The host assumes responsibility for compliance oversight, risk management, and regulatory reporting on behalf of its hosted managers.

When one or more of those hosted managers wish to accept capital from US investors, market funds to US persons, or provide advisory services in the United States, the host firm itself may trigger US regulatory obligations. The SEC looks through commercial arrangements to the entity that is functionally acting as the investment adviser to US clients.

Why SEC Compliance Matters for UK Firms

The SEC's jurisdiction is based on conduct directed at US persons, not the domicile of the adviser. A UK firm that provides investment advice to US clients, manages assets for US investors, or markets funds to US persons is engaging in activity regulated under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. The consequences of non-compliance are severe: the SEC has brought enforcement actions against non-US firms for operating as unregistered investment advisers, and penalties can include disgorgement of fees, civil monetary penalties, and industry bars for individuals.

SEC Registration Framework

Definition of Investment Adviser

Under Section 202(a)(11) of the Investment Advisers Act, an "investment adviser" is any person or firm that, for compensation, engages in the business of advising others as to the value of securities or the advisability of investing in, purchasing, or selling securities. This definition is interpreted broadly. If your UK AIFM hosting company, or any manager hosted under its umbrella, provides investment advice to US persons and receives compensation for doing so, the entity is likely to meet the statutory definition.

Registration Thresholds

Investment advisers with USD 100 million or more in regulatory assets under management (RAUM) must generally register with the SEC unless an exemption applies. Advisers below USD 25 million typically register with state regulators, while those between USD 25 million and USD 100 million may register with either the SEC or the applicable state, depending on their circumstances.

Form ADV: The Registration Vehicle

Registration is accomplished through Form ADV, filed electronically via the Investment Adviser Registration Depository (IARD) system maintained by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA):

Part 1A. Core identifying information, ownership, affiliates, private fund clients, disciplinary history, business practices. Filed electronically and publicly available.

Core identifying information, ownership, affiliates, private fund clients, disciplinary history, business practices. Filed electronically and publicly available. Part 2A (Brochure). Detailed plain-language narrative disclosure of services, fees, conflicts of interest, investment strategies, risk factors, and disciplinary events. Must be delivered to clients.

Detailed plain-language narrative disclosure of services, fees, conflicts of interest, investment strategies, risk factors, and disciplinary events. Must be delivered to clients. Part 2B (Brochure Supplement). Background information on individual supervised persons providing advisory services.

Background information on individual supervised persons providing advisory services. Part 3 (Form CRS). Concise client relationship summary required for SEC-registered advisers serving retail investors.

Annual updating amendments must be filed within 90 days of the fiscal year-end. Material changes require prompt interim amendments. The SEC typically processes initial applications within 45 days.

The Foreign Private Adviser Exemption

The Foreign Private Adviser (FPA) Exemption under Section 202(a)(30) of the Advisers Act is the most critical regulatory pathway for UK AIFM hosting companies with a limited US client footprint. Unlike all other exemptions, it provides a complete exemption from registration, reporting, recordkeeping, and SEC examination.

Statutory Basis and Scope

The FPA Exemption was introduced by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010. It is codified in Section 203(b)(3) of the Advisers Act, with the definition in Section 202(a)(30) and implementing rules in Rule 202(a)(30)-1.

Scope of relief. A qualifying Foreign Private Adviser enjoys complete exemption from SEC registration, Form ADV filing, recordkeeping obligations, and SEC examination. This is the broadest exemption available to any non-US adviser, more complete than either the Private Fund Adviser Exemption or the Venture Capital Fund Adviser Exemption, both of which still require exempt reporting adviser (ERA) filing and ongoing reporting, as described below.

The Four Qualifying Conditions

To qualify for the FPA Exemption, a UK AIFM hosting company must satisfy all four of the following conditions simultaneously. Failure to meet any single condition disqualifies the firm from the exemption.

Condition 1: No Place of Business in the United States

The adviser must have no "place of business" in the United States. The SEC defines this as any office where the adviser regularly provides advisory services, solicits, meets with, or otherwise communicates with clients, as well as any location held out to the public as a place where the adviser conducts such activities.

Practical implication. Katten notes that this condition is absolute. If the UK AIFM host maintains any physical presence in the United States, even a shared office, serviced address, or coworking space used for client meetings, the FPA Exemption is unavailable. Firms must also ensure that no hosted manager maintains a US office that could be attributed to the host. Staff travelling to the US for occasional meetings does not, by itself, create a "place of business."

Condition 2: Fewer Than 15 US Clients and Investors

The adviser must have, in total, fewer than 15 clients and investors in the United States in private funds advised by the adviser. This is the most operationally complex condition and the one most likely to be inadvertently breached.

Client counting rules

Each natural person, managed account, or company directly advised counts as a separate client.

Related natural persons sharing a principal residence (including trusts whose only primary beneficiaries are such persons) may be counted as a single client.

Two or more entities with identical owners may be counted as a single client.

Persons advised without compensation must also be counted.

Investor counting rules (the "look-through")

For private funds advised by the firm, the SEC requires the adviser to look through the fund to count the individual beneficial owners who are US persons.

For Section 3(c)(1) funds: count beneficial owners. For Section 3(c)(7) funds: count persons required to meet the “qualified purchaser” definition.

In master-feeder structures, the adviser must count the holders of feeder fund securities if the feeder was formed or operated for the purpose of investing in the master fund.

Holders of short-term paper and debt securities issued by the fund are counted as investors.

Beneficial owners holding through nominee arrangements or total return swaps are counted.

A person invested in two or more private funds advised by the same adviser is counted only once.

To avoid double-counting, the adviser need not count a private fund as a separate client if it has already counted any investor in that fund.

Definition of "in the United States"

The SEC defines this by reference to the definition of "US person" and "United States" under Regulation S of the Securities Act. A person who was not "in the United States" at the time of becoming a client or investing in the fund may be excluded even if they subsequently move to the United States. This determination is made when a person becomes a client or, for fund investors, each time they acquire fund securities.

Practical implication. Our team finds that this is the condition that is most frequently misunderstood. Many firms count only the fund itself as a single "client" and overlook the look-through requirement to count individual US investors. A single fund with 15 or more US investors will, by itself, cause the firm to exceed the threshold. AIFM hosts must aggregate US investor counts across ALL hosted strategies and ALL funds.

Condition 3: Less Than USD 25 Million in US Attributable AUM

The adviser must have aggregate assets under management of less than USD 25 million attributable to US clients and US investors in private funds. AUM is calculated following the instructions to Form ADV and includes securities portfolios to which the adviser provides continuous and regular supervisory or management services, regardless of whether the assets are proprietary, managed without compensation, or belong to foreign clients.

Only the assets attributable to US persons are counted towards the USD 25 million threshold. The calculation must be performed annually. Unlike the Private Fund Adviser Exemption, the location from which the assets are managed is immaterial — even assets managed entirely from the UK must be counted if attributable to US clients or investors.

Condition 4: No Public Holding Out and No Registered Fund Clients

The adviser must not hold itself out generally to the public in the United States as an investment adviser and must not act as an investment adviser to any US-registered investment company or business development company.

The SEC staff considers a person to be "holding out" if they advertise as an investment adviser or financial planner, use letterhead indicating advisory activity, maintain a telephone listing or website suggesting acceptance of new advisory clients, or hire persons to solicit clients on their behalf in the United States.

Safe harbor. Participating in a non-public offering in the United States of securities issued by a private fund (pursuant to an exemption under the Securities Act) does not, by itself, constitute "holding out generally to the public." This allows UK AIFM hosts to conduct private placements to US investors under Regulation D without losing the FPA Exemption, provided the other three conditions remain satisfied.

Operational Framework for Maintaining the Exemption

Maintaining compliance with the FPA Exemption is not a one-time determination but an ongoing obligation. Katten recommends the following operation controls:

Investor Registry. Maintain a centralised, real-time registry of all US clients and US investors across all hosted strategies. This registry should record investor status at the time of investment and track subsequent changes. AUM Tracking. Implement a system to calculate U.S. attributable AUM on at least a quarterly basis (annually at a minimum). Set internal early-warning thresholds well below USD 25 million (e.g., trigger enhanced monitoring at USD 15 million). Marketing Controls. Establish written policies governing marketing activities directed at US persons. Ensure no public advertising or solicitation occurs in the US. Review all marketing materials for compliance before distribution. Physical Presence Monitoring. Confirm that neither the host firm nor any hosted manager maintains or creates a US place of business. Review travel patterns and meeting arrangements periodically. Annual Certification. Require each hosted manager to certify annually (and promptly upon any material change) that the conditions of the FPA Exemption remain satisfied for their activities. Escalation Procedures. Define clear procedures for what happens if any threshold is approached or breached, including notification to the CCO, suspension of new US investor onboarding, and assessment of alternative exemptions or registration.

Consequences of Exceeding the Thresholds

If the FPA Exemption conditions are no longer satisfied, the firm cannot simply continue operating as before. It must either:

Qualify for an alternative exemption (most commonly the Private Fund Adviser Exemption, which requires ERA filing but permits a larger US footprint); or Register with the SEC as a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), triggering the full compliance regime.

There is no statutory grace period for transitioning from FPA status to registration. The firm should plan well in advance and engage US counsel to manage the transition. A Private Fund Adviser relying on the ERA exemption that subsequently exceeds USD 150 million in RAUM must apply for SEC registration within 90 days of reporting the excess on Form ADV.

Limitations of the FPA Exemption

While the FPA Exemption provides the broadest relief, firms should understand its boundaries:

The anti-fraud provisions of the Advisers Act (Sections 206(1) and 206(2)) apply to all advisers, whether registered or not. A Foreign Private Adviser that engages in fraudulent or deceptive conduct with US clients is still subject to SEC enforcement.

The exemption does not cover other US regulatory obligations. Regulation D compliance for fund offerings, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) / National Futures Association (NFA) registration for derivatives activities, state-level "blue sky" requirements, and FINRA rules for broker-dealer activity all operate independently.

The USD 25 million AUM threshold and 15-person investor limit are relatively low. Firms with any ambition to grow their US client base materially should treat the FPA Exemption as transitional and plan for the Private Fund Adviser Exemption or full registration.

Other Available Exemptions

Private Fund Adviser Exemption (Exempt Reporting Adviser)

The most common next step for UK AIFM hosts that outgrow the FPA Exemption. Under Section 203(m) of the Advisers Act, a non-US adviser is exempt from full SEC registration if its only US clients are qualifying private funds and its private fund assets managed from a US place of business total less than USD 150 million. Crucially, a non-US adviser with no US office needs only to count assets managed from US-based operations and may disregard non-US clients entirely.

Unlike the FPA Exemption, this requires filing Part 1A of Form ADV as an Exempt Reporting Adviser. The firm must also comply with anti-fraud provisions, maintain certain records, adopt policies to prevent insider trading violations, and file annual updating amendments. All Form ADV ERA filings are publicly available.

Venture Capital Fund Adviser Exemption

Available to advisers who solely advise venture capital funds. The fund must invest at least 80% of its assets in qualifying equity investments, limit borrowing to 15 percent of committed capital for 120-day terms, offer no redemption rights except in extraordinary circumstances, and represent itself as pursuing a venture capital strategy. Advisers relying on this exemption must file as ERAs. Foreign advisers must count all clients (including non-US) when assessing eligibility, unlike the Private Fund Adviser Exemption.

Full SEC Registration: Ongoing Compliance Obligations

If your firm exceeds the thresholds for all available exemptions or chooses to register voluntarily, the full compliance regime under the Advisers Act applies.

Compliance Program and Chief Compliance Officer

Rule 206(4)-7 requires every registered adviser to adopt written policies and procedures reasonably designed to prevent violations of the Advisers Act. The firm must designate a Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) to administer these policies. The compliance program must be reviewed at least annually to assess its adequacy and effectiveness. For a UK-based firm, this typically means appointing a CCO with US securities law expertise or engaging a qualified US compliance consultant.

Code of Ethics

Rule 204A-1 requires a written code of ethics covering standards of business conduct, personal securities trading by access persons, reporting of personal securities transactions and holdings, and procedures for review and enforcement. Access persons must pre-clear certain personal trades and report holdings at least annually.

Books and Records

Rule 204-2 requires extensive recordkeeping, including all communications with clients, advisory contracts, trading records, financial statements, and compliance documentation. Records must generally be maintained for five years (two years readily accessible). The SEC expects records to be producible upon request regardless of storage location.

Custody Rule

Rule 206(4)-2 applies where the adviser has custody or deemed custody of client funds or securities. This triggers requirements including a qualified custodian and statements to clients, and additional accounting and auditing rules

Marketing Rule

Rule 206(4)-1 governs how advisers may use testimonials, endorsements, third-party ratings and performance advertising. Requirements include substantiation of material claims, fair presentation of performance, clear disclosure of promoter compensation and diligence on rating providers.

Form PF Reporting

Registered advisers managing private funds must file Form PF with the SEC. Filing frequency depends on size: annual for most private fund advisers; quarterly for large hedge fund advisers (USD 1.5 billion or more in hedge fund AUM). Recent amendments (with a compliance date extended to October 2026) expand reporting requirements.

Regulation S-P: Privacy and Data Protection

The Safeguards Rule under Regulation S-P requires a written information security program. Amendments finalised in 2024 require a written incident response program, investor notification for covered data incidents, and contractual service provider oversight.

Fiduciary Duty

The Advisers Act imposes a federal fiduciary duty comprised of a duty of care (advice must be in the client's best interest) and a duty of loyalty (all conflicts must be eliminated or fully and fairly disclosed).

Additional US Regulatory Considerations

CFTC and NFA Registration

If hosted funds trade commodity interests, futures, swaps or other derivatives, the CFTC and NFA may impose separate registration and compliance requirements. SEC exemptions do not cover the CFTC or NFA. A separate analysis is essential for any firm whose strategies involve derivatives.

FINRA Considerations

If persons associated with the AIFM host engage in broker-dealer activities (e.g., receiving transaction-based compensation for placing fund interests), FINRA registration requirements may apply. The distinction between advisory and broker-dealer activities must be carefully assessed.

Regulation D and Fund Offering Compliance

Private funds marketed to US investors typically rely on Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act), specifically Rule 506(b) (no general solicitation; accredited and up to 35 sophisticated non-accredited investors) or Rule 506(c) (general solicitation permitted; all investors must be verified accredited). Separate Form D filings are required for each offering within 15 days of the first sale.

Anti-Money Laundering

While investment advisers are not currently subject to the Bank Secrecy Act, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) proposed a rule in 2024 to bring advisers within the anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) framework. UK AIFM hosts should monitor this development and prepare for potential US AML obligations alongside existing UK Money Laundering Regulations.

Practical Guidance and Recommendations

Determine Your Registration Status

The first step is a thorough assessment of whether your firm falls within the scope of the Investment Advisers Act and, if so, which exemption is available. This requires evaluating the total number of US clients and investors across all hosted strategies, total AUM attributable to US persons, whether the firm has any US place of business, and the nature of all US-facing advisory and marketing activity.

Build Cross-Border Compliance Infrastructure

For firms that register with the SEC or file as ERAs:

Appoint a CCO with US securities law knowledge (may be an external consultant);

Develop US-specific compliance policies supplementary to UK compliance manuals;

Implement a code of ethics compliant with Rule 204A-1;

Establish recordkeeping systems meeting both FCA and SEC requirements;

Implement a Marketing Rule compliance program for US-directed materials;

Maintain an information security program meeting Regulation S-P standards; and

Create dual-compliant investor disclosure documents.

Engage Specialist Counsel

Cross-border regulatory compliance requires professional guidance from US securities counsel experienced in advising non-US fund managers. Ensure your UK legal advisers coordinate with US counsel to avoid gaps or conflicts between the two regimes.

Risk Summary and Common Pitfalls

Failure to register or file when required. Many firms incorrectly assume that any exemption from SEC registration exempts them from all US regulatory obligations. Misunderstanding investor counting rules. Counting the fund as a single client rather than looking through to individual US investors can cause firms to unknowingly exceed FPA thresholds. Inadequate resources for US compliance. Even ERA status requires ongoing filings, anti-fraud compliance, and recordkeeping. Treating an exemption as a "free pass" invites enforcement risk. Ignoring CFTC/NFA obligations. SEC exemptions do not cover the CFTC or NFA. Firms trading derivatives must conduct a separate regulatory analysis. Marketing to US persons without Regulation D compliance. General solicitations or approaches to non-accredited investors can constitute securities law violations independent of the adviser's registration status. Lack of threshold monitoring. Without real-time visibility into US investor counts and AUM, firms risk inadvertently losing FPA Exemption eligibility mid-year. Siloed UK and US compliance. Dual regulatory obligations require coordinated systems and shared oversight, not separate compliance functions operating in isolation.

Conclusion and Next Steps

Operating a UK AIFM hosting platform that serves US clients is commercially attractive but carries genuine regulatory complexity. The SEC's extraterritorial reach, combined with the distinct requirements of the Investment Advisers Act, means that UK firms cannot rely solely on their FCA authorization to satisfy US compliance obligations.

For firms with a limited US footprint, the Foreign Private Adviser Exemption remains the most powerful tool available, providing complete exemption from SEC registration and examination. However, its relatively low thresholds (fewer than 15 US clients/investors and less than USD 25 million in US attributable AUM) mean that growth-oriented firms should treat it as a starting point rather than a permanent solution.

The recommended course of action:

Conduct a comprehensive regulatory mapping exercise to determine the firm's current SEC status and applicable exemption. Implement an operational monitoring framework to maintain FPA Exemption compliance. Engage experienced US securities counsel and, where appropriate, a US compliance consultant. Build cross-border compliance infrastructure to meet both FCA and SEC requirements. Develop a transition plan for the eventuality that the firm outgrows the FPA Exemption. Monitor ongoing regulatory developments in both jurisdictions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.