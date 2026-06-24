Rough Seas, Safe Harbor: Why Fund Finance Remains A Bright Spot In The Private Credit Storm

Private credit has found itself under sustained scrutiny in the first half of 2026. The industry, which grew rapidly after the global financial crisis as an alternative to traditional bank lending...

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In Short The Background: The private credit industry, which expanded rapidly after the global financial crisis as an alternative to traditional bank lending, has come under sustained scrutiny in the first half of 2026, as it contends with rising corporate borrower defaults, significant redemption pressure across major direct lending funds, and the activation of redemption caps by several large asset managers. The Development: Fund finance is a sector that has remained notably stable—due to interlocking protections embedded in the commercial dynamics, structural features, and documentation of these transactions—and this structural distinction carries significant implications for risk analysis. Looking Ahead: While fund finance is not entirely risk-free, the structural architecture of these facilities creates a significant distance between a challenging environment and an actual default.

The Current Landscape

Private credit has found itself under sustained scrutiny in the first half of 2026. The industry, which grew rapidly after the global financial crisis as an alternative to traditional bank lending, is now contending with rising defaults among corporate borrowers, significant redemption pressure across major direct lending funds, and the activation of redemption caps by several large asset managers. The result has been a sharp increase in discussion as to whether a broader crisis is forming.

The picture, however, is not uniform. Some managers have met all redemption requests without difficulty, institutional fundraising has continued in many cases, and a number of large pension funds have increased their private credit allocations even amid the turbulence. Most industry participants characterize this as a period of recalibration rather than a systemic crisis. Nonetheless, the scrutiny is real, and it is worth asking which corners of the private credit market are genuinely exposed and which are not.

A Different Corner of Private Credit

Fund finance is one corner that has continued to operate with notable stability. For those less familiar, the product encompasses a range of lending facilities provided to investment funds, the most common being capital call facilities (or subscription lines) and net asset value ("NAV") facilities. These are loans made at the fund or asset manager level secured against investor commitments or portfolio net asset value, not against the credit quality of individual corporate borrowers or portfolio companies. That structural distinction matters enormously when thinking about risk.

The contrast with corporate direct lending is stark. While defaults have ticked steadily upward among corporate borrowers in the direct lending market, the default record for fund finance facilities remains remarkably clean. Genuine defaults simply do not occur. In fact, the only instances on record have involved fraud, which tells us nothing about whether the product itself is structurally sound.

So what makes fund finance so resilient? The answer lies in a series of interlocking protections embedded in the commercial dynamics, structural features, and documentation of these transactions.

Conservative Leverage

The single most important structural protection in fund finance is conservative leverage. Both NAV facilities and capital call facilities typically operate at significantly lower loan-to-value ratios than those seen in direct lending to corporate borrowers. That means there is a substantial buffer between the amount loaned and the value of the underlying portfolio or the amount of uncalled capital commitments. For a lender to face a real risk of loss, the investor or asset portfolio would need to suffer a dramatic and sustained decline in value, well beyond what even the most severe modern downturns have produced. The cushion is not marginal; it is genuinely significant.

The contrast with direct lending to corporate borrowers is instructive. Much of the current concern around private credit centers on the prevalence of covenant-lite structures and aggressive EBITDA addbacks in corporate loans, which make it difficult for investors and lenders to assess true leverage and borrower health. These features are simply not present in NAV loans or other fund financings. NAV facilities are tied to the net asset value of the underlying assets in the portfolio, while capital call facilities are secured against remaining uncalled capital commitments from institutional investors. Neither product relies on borrower-reported adjusted earnings metrics, and both maintain robust covenant packages that provide lenders with meaningful early-warning triggers and control mechanisms. Credit decisions in fund finance rest on observable, independently verifiable portfolio net asset value or binding investor commitments rather than on adjusted earnings metrics.

Due Diligence and the Relationship Dynamic

Lending relationships within the fund finance market tend to be relationship-based, with a more concentrated pool of lenders compared with the wider direct lending market. Borrowers also tend to begin with a subscription line facility, which provides an opportunity to build a relationship with the lender group (and vice versa) and to establish a reputation in the market before advancing to the more structurally complex NAV facility—a transition that reflects the natural life cycle of the fund.

Credit assessments are wide-ranging, covering the institutional investor base, underlying assets, portfolio diversification, asset-level debt, and minority interests, as well as the covenant profiles of any existing leverage. A frequent concern raised about NAV lending is the layering of additional debt at the fund level onto an already leveraged portfolio. Lenders take this concern seriously, devoting considerable time to examining the financing arrangements at the portfolio company level, the identity of those lenders, and the relevant maturity and covenant profiles. This portfolio leverage is similarly factored into the NAV and LTV calculations and informs the setting of covenants.

Structural Protections in the Documents

NAV facility documentation is designed with prevention in mind. If LTV drifts upward, pricing adjustments make it progressively more expensive to maintain the facility at its current size, creating a clear economic incentive for the borrower to pay down. Distribution waterfalls can be redirected to accelerate repayment, and many facilities restrict cash distributions and trap cash within bank accounts on the occurrence of certain trigger events, keeping liquidity available within the structure. Minimum asset thresholds add a further layer: If the number of portfolio companies falls below an agreed level, mandatory repayment obligations are activated. The cumulative effect of these features is a product with several independent safeguards, each designed to resolve stress before it escalates.

Valuation governance mechanisms offer a further safeguard. Where the lender’s assessment of net asset value diverges from the borrower’s or sponsor’s reported NAV by more than an agreed variance threshold, the facility documentation may entitle the lender to request an independent third-party valuation. This mechanism ensures that lending decisions are anchored to defensible, externally verified asset values rather than solely to sponsor-provided figures, and it creates a structured process for resolving valuation disagreements before they translate into credit risk.

Portfolio Diversification

While single or small portfolio NAV facilities are increasingly available, lenders often require a minimum number of underlying assets, and sector diversification means that even a severe macro shock would struggle to impair every holding at the same time. Lenders go further by imposing concentration limits on individual holdings and calibrating borrowing bases to smooth out portfolio weighting, applying haircuts to the highest-value positions so that no single asset disproportionately inflates the lending base. Where portfolios are smaller, lenders apply correspondingly more conservative advance rates. These concentration limits and diversification requirements similarly apply to capital call facilities, which impose caps on exposure to any single institutional investor, sector, or geography, ensuring that the borrowing base is not unduly reliant on a narrow set of investors.

Workout Mechanics

If an LTV covenant is breached despite these protections, the market expectation is collaboration. In practice and drawing on the relationship basis of the market, the borrower is afforded time to formulate a remediation strategy and agree a path back to compliance with the lender. The fund manager is closest to the portfolio and best placed to determine the right course of action, and lenders recognize that flexibility in these situations is far more productive than rigidity.

A Balanced View

None of this is to suggest fund finance is entirely risk-free. There are legitimate questions about valuation discipline, particularly where lenders are advancing against portfolios whose valuations may not have been tested by a market or sector downturn and where valuations may essentially be self-reported with no right for independent third-party valuation. There is also a reasonable debate about the appropriate level of asset-level debt sitting beneath a NAV facility and the need to examine interlocking leverage carefully. But the structural architecture of these facilities means the distance between a challenging environment and an actual default is vast. In the case of NAV facilities, for a default to materialize, you would need a confluence of two things: a macroeconomic shock or significant sector event causing portfolio devaluations comparable to, or worse than, those seen during the global financial crisis; and second, a starting position in which the underlying valuations were materially overstated, resulting in an outsized LTV. That combination is not impossible, but, we believe, it is a genuinely remote scenario.

Growing Interest from Private Credit

The fund finance space has also attracted a growing amount of private credit capital in recent years, with several credit funds launching dedicated fund finance strategies or adding it as a meaningful allocation within broader mandates. The logic is straightforward: attractive risk-adjusted returns, compelling structural protections, an outstanding track record, and an expanding addressable market as NAV lending gains broader acceptance.

The current discussion around private credit is focused, understandably, on parts of the market where questions about lending standards, valuations, and investor liquidity are most pressing. In particular, the rise in defaults among corporate borrowers and the opacity introduced by covenant-lite structures and liberal EBITDA adjustments have sharpened investor concern about the direct lending segment.

Fund finance sits at a considerable distance from those concerns. The risk is diffused across diversified portfolios, the LTV headroom is generous, the workout culture is collaborative, covenant packages remain robust, and the structural protections in the documentation are designed to prevent defaults from materializing in the first place.

For those looking at fund finance, whether as lenders, borrowers, or investors in credit funds with a fund finance focus, the message is reassuring. This is a product designed, from the ground up, to avoid defaults and to protect lenders in the unlikely event that one occurs. In a market where confidence in credit products is being tested, that structural resilience is worth a great deal.

Three Key Takeaways

Fund finance is structurally distinct from corporate direct lending. Facilities are secured against investor commitments or portfolio net asset value rather than individual borrower credit quality, and the product has maintained a near-spotless default record even as defaults rise elsewhere in private credit. Multiple interlocking protections make actual losses a remote scenario. Conservative loan-to-value ratios, robust covenant packages, concentration limits, cash-trapping mechanisms, and collaborative workout practices collectively ensure that stress is resolved well before it escalates to default. Private credit capital is increasingly flowing into fund finance. The combination of attractive risk-adjusted returns, structural resilience, and an expanding NAV lending market has led several credit funds to launch dedicated fund finance strategies, even as scrutiny intensifies on other parts of the private credit landscape.

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