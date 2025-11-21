ARTICLE
21 November 2025

Vera Therapeutics Submits BLA To FDA For Atacicept Fusion Protein

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On November 7, Vera Therapeutics announced that it submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through the Accelerated Approval Program for atacicept for the treatment...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Zachariah Holmes
Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport topic(s)

On November 7, Vera Therapeutics announced that it submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through the Accelerated Approval Program for atacicept for the treatment of adults with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), a progressive autoimmune disease of the kidney. According to the press release, atacicept is a recombinant fusion protein that contains the soluble transmembrane activator and calcium-modulating cyclophilin ligand interactor (TACI) receptor that binds to the cytokines B-cell activating factor (BAFF) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), cytokines that drive B-cell production of autoantibodies associated with IgAN and potentially other autoimmune kidney diseases.

Based on FDA's assessment of data from the ORIGIN phase 2b clinical trial, atacicept has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of IgAN, as atacicept may demonstrate substantial improvement on a clinically significant endpoint over available therapies for patients with IgAN. Atacicept is being developed as an at-home self-administered subcutaneous once-weekly injection.

According to Marshall Fordyce, M.D., Founder and CEO of Vera Therapeutics, this is the first BLA submission by Vera Therapeutics.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Zachariah Holmes
Zachariah Holmes
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More