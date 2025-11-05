ARTICLE
5 November 2025

Food Venture Financing News – Weekly Issue No. 259

Food Venture Financing Trends

  • Agtonomy, a California-based ag robotics company, closed an $18 million Series B round.
  • Chobani, a food company specializing in Greek yogurt, raised $650 million, to grow production and support innovation.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper has landed $7 billion in capital from private equity firms to finance its $18 billion purchase of JDE Peet's.

CPG Corporate Venture and Private Equity Fund

This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is BRF S.A.

  • BRF S.A., based in Brazil, is one of the largest global food companies. It has nearly 100,000 employees working out of 120 countries.
  • With global performance, BRF builds brands considering the particularities of each market.
  • BRF offers more than 3 thousand products with emphasis on flavor and quality.
  • Some of the portfolio companies include:
    • Calybom
    • Banvit
    • Deline
    • Borella
    • Qualy
    • Sadia
    • Bom Sabor
    • Confidence
    • Kidelli

