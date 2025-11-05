Food Venture Financing News – Weekly Issue No. 259

- within Immigration topic(s)
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Consumer Industries and Healthcare industries
Food Venture Financing Trends
- Agtonomy, a California-based ag robotics company, closed an $18 million Series B round.
- Chobani, a food company specializing in Greek yogurt, raised $650 million, to grow production and support innovation.
- Keurig Dr Pepper has landed $7 billion in capital from private equity firms to finance its $18 billion purchase of JDE Peet's.
CPG Corporate Venture and Private Equity Fund
This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is BRF S.A.
- BRF S.A., based in Brazil, is one of the largest global food companies. It has nearly 100,000 employees working out of 120 countries.
- With global performance, BRF builds brands considering the particularities of each market.
- BRF offers more than 3 thousand products with emphasis on flavor and quality.
- Some of the portfolio companies include:
-
- Calybom
- Banvit
- Deline
- Borella
- Qualy
- Sadia
- Bom Sabor
- Confidence
- Kidelli
Links to Relevant Content and Events
ARTICLES
- Carbon Robotics Raises Additional $20M
- Symrise Invests in Cellibre's Advanced Precision Fermentation Platform
- Exclusive: France's Nutropy Gets $8M In Funding for Animal-Free Cheese
- Alt-cheese co Stockeld Dreamery closes as flexitarian dream fades
- Andriani opens pasta plant in Canada
- Chobani raises $650 million to help increase growth
- JCB advances $500 million manufacturing facility in San Antonio
- Froneri to acquire Food Union's European ice cream business
- Matr Foods raises €40m to scale up organic, fermented meat alternatives
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.