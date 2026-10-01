After The Clarity Act Fails To Advance, Crypto Securities Law Regulation Is Left To The SEC

The core provisions of the proposed Regulation Crypto Assets are two exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act for “covered investment contracts.” A covered investment contract would be defined as an investment contract that satisfies these criteria: (1) A crypto asset is subject to the contract; (2) the crypto asset itself is not a security; and (3) no asset other than this crypto asset is subject to the contract.

The two exemptions would allow for:

offerings of up to $5 million over a four-year period, referred to as the “startup exemption”; and

offerings of up to $75 million during any 12-month period, referred to as the “fundraising exemption.”

The issuance of “covered investment contracts” under either the startup exemption or fundraising exemption would also be exempt from state securities law regulation under Section 18(a) of the Securities Act.8

Required disclosures

All exempt offerings would require delivery of specified disclosures addressing:

the material terms of the investment contract, including a description of the representations or promises to engage in essential managerial efforts; the material terms of the offering, including the number of units, distribution agreements, estimated sale proceeds, use of proceeds, and the address of a public website with offering materials; a description of the subject crypto assets; information regarding the issuer’s management, including conflicts of interest; the material aspects of the associated crypto network or crypto application, including the issuer’s plan of development; information regarding the security of the subject crypto asset; various aspects of the subject crypto asset’s economics, such as supply, pricing, lockup and releases, methods of generating and destroying the crypto assets, and verification of transaction history; the governance mechanism for the crypto network or application; information regarding the ecosystem of the crypto asset, such as the technology infrastructure, types of participants and systems that use the crypto asset, and the associated network or application; and a statement of risk factors.

The startup exemption

The startup exemption is intended to provide issuers with the ability to engage in smaller capital-raising activity, without registration, while they attempt to fulfill their representations or promises to develop, test, and launch their crypto networks or applications. The exemption would be subject to these conditions:

Duration. The exemption would be available for up to a four-year period, commencing on the date the issuer files a Form NOR (a “notice of reliance”) with the Commission. The period would end on the date the issuer files a Form TR (a “transition report”).

Issuer eligibility. The issuer may be an entity, individual, or group. If a group, each member would be required to sign the notice of reliance and transition report, and each would be responsible for satisfying the conditions of the exemption.

One-time use. The issuer could rely on the exemption only once with respect to the same subject crypto assets.

Offering limit. The gross proceeds for all offerings under the exemption for the subject crypto assets could not exceed $5 million.

Disclosure and filing requirements. The issuer would be required to make the disclosures summarized above available on its website and to amend the information for any material changes.

General conditions. Among other things, the issuer could not be subject to the bad actor disqualifications of Regulation A.9

The notice of reliance would contain information about the issuer and the subject crypto assets and would include a certification that the issuer intends to fulfill its promises or representations regarding its management efforts within four years from the date of filing.

The transition report would notify the Commission and the public that the issuer is no longer relying on the exemption from registration. Among other things, the report would have to certify whether or not the issuer has completed or otherwise ceased to provide management efforts, with an analysis supporting the certification.

The fundraising exemption

The fundraising exemption consists of two tiers:10

Tier One. In a Tier One offering, an issuer would be permitted to offer up to $20 million in covered investment contracts in a 12-month period, including no more than $6 million offered by affiliates of the issuer.

Tier Two. In a Tier Two offering, an issuer would be permitted to offer up to $75 million in covered investment contracts in a 12-month period, including no more than $22.5 million offered by affiliates of the issuer.

The fundraising exemption would only be available for entities organized in the U.S. where (i) at least 50% of the executive officers or directors are U.S. citizens, (ii) more than 50% of the issuer’s assets are located in the U.S., and (iii) the issuer’s business is administered principally in the U.S.

Issuers would be required to file offering statements, using a new Form 1-CRYPTO, that contain (1) the types of disclosures summarized above, (2) a discussion of the issuer’s financial condition, (3) financial statements of the issuer prepared in accordance with GAAP, and (4) specified exhibits. Tier One offerings would only require audited financial statements if they were otherwise prepared. Tier Two offerings would require audited financial statements regardless and would require compliance with Regulation S-X as if the issuer were a smaller reporting company.

Subject to certain exceptions, offers could not be made until the offering statement was filed with the Commission, and no sales could be made until the offering statement was qualified. The issuer would be subject to periodic, current, and transition reporting statements, similar to those required under Regulation A.11

The proposed rules also address other securities law considerations for offerings under the fundraising exemption, including testing the waters, confidential treatment of initial filings, offering supplements, prospectus delivery requirements, continuous and delayed offerings, and suspension of reporting requirements.

Some additional securities law issues

Unrestricted securities. Investment contracts issued under either the startup exemption or the fundraising exemption would not be restricted securities under the securities laws and could be freely traded by non-affiliates of the issuer.

Nonaccredited investors. The investment contracts under either exemption may be sold to nonaccredited investors. However, a nonaccredited investor in an offering under the fundraising exemption cannot invest to the extent that its purchase price exceeds 10% of the greater of its annual income or net worth.

General solicitation. Offerings under both the startup exemption and the fundraising exemption may be conducted by means of general (public) solicitation.

When a covered investment contract ceases to exist

Consistent with the views articulated by the Commission in its March 2026 release, the proposed rules will provide a nonexclusive safe harbor from the term “investment contract” under the Securities Act. If the criteria for the safe harbor are satisfied, the arrangements pursuant to which the crypto assets were issued will cease to be investment contracts, the subject crypto assets will cease to be associated with investment contracts, and crypto assets will thereafter trade free of application of the securities laws, including prospectively the anti-fraud rules.

A covered investment contract would cease to be an investment contract for securities law purposes if the issuer has completed or otherwise permanently ceased the essential managerial efforts that it represented or promised and does not intend to make any new representations or promises to engage in such efforts with respect to the same crypto assets. The issuer would have to file a transition report on Form TR, described above, certifying to the satisfaction of this condition, with supporting analysis.