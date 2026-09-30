Why Does MiCA And The GENIUS Act Ban Stablecoin Interest

The European Union’s MiCA regulation and the United States’ GENIUS Act both prohibit stablecoin issuers from paying interest or yield for merely holding a token, to prevent payment stablecoins from functioning as unregulated, deposit-taking accounts. The stated policy goal is to contain systemic risk, particularly commercial bank deposit flight during periods of financial stress. The two regimes are not equivalent, and the difference matters commercially: MiCA has applied since 2024 and extends the prohibition to crypto-asset service providers and to benefits paid by third parties, while the GENIUS Act binds only permitted and foreign payment stablecoin issuers and does not take effect until January 18, 2027. The direction of travel is nonetheless clear. As direct, issuer-backed yield is removed, competitive advantage in stablecoin ecosystems is expected to shift away from financial incentives and toward transaction efficiency, settlement infrastructure, and compliant alternative structures.

Stablecoins have grown into one of the most strategically important components of the digital-asset economy. What began as a mechanism to reduce friction and volatility in crypto trading is now established as programmable financial infrastructure. As their role expands into cross-border payments, institutional settlement, treasury operations, and digital commerce, key jurisdictions have moved from high-level guidance to detailed statutory and supervisory regimes governing issuance, reserves, redemption rights, and operational risk.

One shift carries the potential to reshape the market more than many anticipate: the prohibition on paying interest or yield solely for holding a stablecoin, adopted in both the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2023/1114, and the US GENIUS Act, Pub. L. No. 119-27. Both codify a deliberate policy of preventing payment stablecoins from becoming deposit-taking instruments.



The two prohibitions are not drafted the same way, and the difference is the central commercial fact for anyone planning around them.



MiCA Articles 40 and 50 prohibit issuers of asset-referenced tokens and e-money tokens, respectively, from granting interest. Critically, paragraph (2) of each article extends the same prohibition to crypto-asset service providers when providing services related to those tokens, and paragraph (3) of each deems to be interest “any remuneration or any other benefit related to the length of time during which a holder holds” the token — expressly including benefits received “directly from the issuer or from third parties.” MiCA’s asset-referenced and e-money token provisions have applied since June 30, 2024, with the remainder of the regulation applying from December 30, 2024.

The GENIUS Act is narrower. Section 4(a)(11), codified at 12 U.S.C. § 5903(a)(11), provides that “[n]o permitted payment stablecoin issuer or foreign payment stablecoin issuer shall pay the holder of any payment stablecoin any form of interest or yield (whether in cash, tokens, or other consideration) solely in connection with the holding, use, or retention of such payment stablecoin.” On its face, the prohibition binds issuers only. It does not reach exchanges, affiliates, or third-party distributors.

Timing differs as well. The GENIUS Act was signed on July 18, 2025, but Section 20 sets its effective date at the earlier of eighteen months after enactment — January 18, 2027 — or 120 days after the primary federal payment stablecoin regulators issue final implementing regulations. Those regulators missed the statutory one-year rulemaking deadline of July 18, 2026, and no final rules have issued. The Comptroller indicated in August 2026 that the OCC is targeting November for its final rule; because the alternative trigger runs 120 days from final regulations, even that timeline would not move the date forward. The January 18, 2027 date therefore controls, and the US prohibition is not yet in force. Firms describing the American yield era as over are running ahead of the statute.

Financial Stability and Systemic Considerations

The policy concern is macro-financial. If consumers could earn competitive returns simply by holding regulated stablecoins, deposits could migrate away from commercial banks at scale, reducing banks’ funding base, constraining lending capacity, and altering credit markets more broadly.

The concern is documented rather than merely asserted. The Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee’s April 2025 “Digital Money” analysis identified approximately $6.6 trillion in US transactional deposits — the balances most exposed to substitution — and distinguished between stablecoin designs: non-interest-bearing growth is a function of payment utility, whereas an interest-bearing design implies “potential rotation from traditional deposits into stablecoins.” That figure is a measure of deposit stock, not a projected outflow, and it is frequently misreported as the latter, including by bank trade associations. The Bank for International Settlements reached similar conclusions on deposit substitution and run risk in its July 2025 bulletin on stablecoin growth.

Yield prohibitions draw a legal line between digital payment instruments and traditional banking products. Stablecoin issuers earn meaningful income from the cash and short-term government securities held in reserve, which creates an obvious commercial incentive to share those returns with users through yield, loyalty rewards, or interest-like incentives in order to attract and retain balances. The prohibitions are designed to close that route.

Downstream Ecosystem Impacts and Changing Liquidity Drivers

The implications for issuers are clear, but they extend further. Exchanges, CeFi platforms, wallet providers, and crypto-banking models have relied on yield-based incentives to attract deposits, retain liquidity, and differentiate their products. As regulators clarify how far the prohibitions extend — particularly to affiliates, intermediaries, and promotional reward structures — organizations across the ecosystem will need to reassess customer-acquisition strategies, liquidity management, and product design.

The most immediate commercial impact is likely to fall on exchanges and CeFi platforms. Customer yield programs have functioned as an important mechanism for attracting liquidity; users have frequently selected exchanges based on returns available on stablecoin balances, and those programs encouraged customers to keep assets on a particular platform. Where issuers cannot provide yield directly, exchanges may lose one of their more effective retention tools.

In the EU, that outcome already follows from the text, because MiCA Articles 40(2) and 50(2) bind CASPs directly. In the US it does not yet, and the resulting gap is the central policy fight. In March 2026 the OCC proposed a rule that would create a rebuttable presumption that an issuer violates Section 4(a)(11) where it contracts with an affiliate or related third party that in turn pays holders yield solely for holding the stablecoin, with “related third party” defined broadly enough to reach exchange reward programs and white-label partners. That proposal is not final. Separately, the CLARITY Act, which the Senate Banking Committee reported out 15–9 on May 14, 2026 and which was placed on the Senate calendar on June 1, 2026, would extend the prohibition to digital asset service providers while permitting “activity-based rewards” tied to transacting, staking, providing liquidity, or posting collateral. A cloture vote is scheduled for September 15, 2026, so the position may change within weeks of publication.

In the meantime, reserve-income sharing arrangements continue. Circle distributes a share of USDC reserve income to Coinbase in proportion to USDC held on that platform, and Coinbase markets rewards to users; PayPal and Paxos operate a comparable PYUSD program. No enforcement action has been brought — unsurprisingly, since the statute is not yet effective — and commentators are divided on whether such arrangements would survive it. Platforms should not read the absence of enforcement as a durable position.

Similarly, emerging crypto banking models may require substantial redesign. Many digital asset businesses have positioned themselves as alternatives to traditional banking by combining payment functionality with yield generation, and their value proposition often rests on letting customers hold stable digital dollars while earning passive returns. Restrictions on issuer-paid yield weaken that proposition. Future crypto banking services may separate payment infrastructure from investment products, so that customers hold stablecoins for payments and use separate regulated investment or lending products to generate returns. That structural separation mirrors traditional financial services, where current accounts, savings accounts, and investment products are regulated differently, and it points toward greater product segmentation across the industry.

Liquidity flows within the crypto ecosystem are likely to evolve accordingly. Yield has historically influenced where capital accumulates, and stablecoins offering attractive returns attracted larger balances. If yield opportunities become constrained, liquidity may migrate for other reasons: transaction costs, network effects, ecosystem integration, institutional acceptance, and cross-border payment efficiency. Competitive advantage may shift from financial incentives toward technological infrastructure.

The Shift to Infrastructure-Driven Competition and DeFi Integration

The yield restriction changes the underlying economics of stablecoin issuance. Where issuers retain all interest generated by reserve assets, reserve management becomes a primary revenue source. Instead of competing through interest payments, issuers must compete on transaction efficiency, settlement infrastructure, cross-border capability, interoperability, merchant adoption, and ecosystem integration.

This has complex implications for decentralized finance. The statutory prohibitions target regulated, centralized actors rather than non-custodial protocols themselves. MiCA Recital 22 provides that crypto-asset services provided “in a fully decentralised manner without any intermediary” fall outside the regulation’s scope, and the GENIUS Act’s definition of “digital asset service provider” expressly excludes distributed ledger protocols, self-custodial software interfaces, and liquidity pools for peer-to-peer transactions. DeFi applications may therefore continue generating returns through liquidity provision, automated lending, and other on-chain mechanisms.

That position should not be overstated. MiCA’s exemption requires full decentralization; partial decentralization keeps a service in scope, and EU supervisors have read the carve-out narrowly. Articles 40(3) and 50(3) deem third-party benefits to be interest, which complicates any arrangement routing EU clients into DeFi yield on in-scope tokens. And the perimeter is under active review: the European Commission’s 2026 targeted MiCA review consultation, which closed on August 31, 2026, considers both regulating DeFi indirectly through CASPs and whether to maintain the interest prohibition at all. For both centralized issuers and on-chain ecosystems, the competitive centre of gravity is shifting away from direct financial incentives and toward the strength, utility, and compliance of the underlying infrastructure — but the legal boundary is not settled, and firms should not build on the assumption that it is.

Third-Party Rewards and Cross-Border Challenges

Third-party arrangements occupy a more nuanced legal position, and the answer differs by jurisdiction. Under MiCA, the deeming provisions in Articles 40(3) and 50(3) already capture benefits paid by third parties. Under the GENIUS Act, the operative text reaches issuers alone, which is why some platforms are exploring reward programs funded through lending, staking, or other commercial activity rather than issuer-paid interest.

Further regulatory clarification is anticipated, and the direction of travel is toward closing the gap rather than preserving it. Describing returns as “rewards” rather than “interest” is unlikely to shield an arrangement from scrutiny, because regulators are expected to assess economic substance rather than terminology — an approach MiCA has already codified and the OCC has proposed to adopt. Products that replicate deposit-like returns should expect challenge, which makes careful legal structuring increasingly important.

Cross-border businesses face additional complexity, as stablecoin regulation is developing simultaneously across multiple jurisdictions on divergent timelines. Multinational digital asset companies should assess whether reward programs permissible in one jurisdiction generate compliance risk in another. Product design, marketing materials, customer disclosures, and platform architecture may each require jurisdiction-specific adaptation. These structural issues will shape the competitive environment for stablecoin issuers, exchanges, fintechs, and institutional market participants for years, and they raise substantial legal questions that supervisory authorities have yet to resolve regarding the scope of the prohibitions and their application to affiliates, intermediaries, and platform-level incentives.

Strategic Legal Protections for Stablecoin Issuers, Exchanges, and Fintechs

Counsel experienced in digital asset regulation can help organizations evaluate these complexities across four distinct regulatory domains:

Rewards and Incentives: Evaluating whether current or contemplated promotional rewards, loyalty programs, or third-party incentive structures could be treated as regulated interest — including under MiCA’s express third-party deeming provisions and the OCC’s proposed rebuttable presumption — and whether relabeling returns as “rewards” survives an economic substance assessment.

Evaluating whether current or contemplated promotional rewards, loyalty programs, or third-party incentive structures could be treated as regulated interest — including under MiCA’s express third-party deeming provisions and the OCC’s proposed rebuttable presumption — and whether relabeling returns as “rewards” survives an economic substance assessment. Regulatory Licensing: Determining whether specific liquidity-pool structures, off-balance-sheet yield mechanisms, lending, or staking arrangements trigger banking, securities, or payment services licensing obligations.

Determining whether specific liquidity-pool structures, off-balance-sheet yield mechanisms, lending, or staking arrangements trigger banking, securities, or payment services licensing obligations. Consumer Finance and Protection: Analyzing how promotional incentives and customer-retention yield programs intersect with evolving consumer-protection and consumer-finance rules.

Analyzing how promotional incentives and customer-retention yield programs intersect with evolving consumer-protection and consumer-finance rules. Treasury and Cross-Border Operations: Adapting treasury operations as yield-bearing stablecoin holdings become restricted, and assessing whether localized reward frameworks expose multinational operations to conflicting jurisdiction-specific regulatory and disclosure obligations.

Strategic Legal Protections for Stablecoin Issuers, Exchanges, and Fintechs

The slowdown in ASIC efficiency gains shifts focus to operational uptime, but hardware sourcing remains legally sensitive. Cross-border procurement of mining equipment intersects with export controls, sanctions regimes, and trade restrictions.

Operators cannot treat hardware procurement as a purely commercial function. Vendor diligence and supply chain transparency are increasingly tied to regulatory compliance and reputational risk.

Beyond hardware, FinCEN and OFAC proposed rules in April 2026 introduced a critical new distinction: stablecoin issuers (PPSIs under the GENIUS Act) must have technical capabilities to block, freeze, and reject transactions on secondary markets—not just primary issuance. That means issuers may be strictly liable for sanctions violations involving their tokens trading on external platforms. Mining operators holding or transacting in stablecoins should note that the GENIUS Act also explicitly prohibits PPSIs from paying interest or yield to holders, though third-party DeFi protocols fall outside that prohibition.

Conclusion

Competing for stablecoin market share through issuer-backed yield is closing as a strategy, though not at the same pace everywhere. In the EU it is already foreclosed for issuers and crypto-asset service providers alike, and the deeming provisions leave little room for third-party workarounds. In the US the prohibition binds issuers only, does not take effect until January 18, 2027, and leaves an exchange and affiliate gap that the OCC’s proposed rule and the pending CLARITY Act would each close, on different terms. Firms operating on both sides of the Atlantic therefore face a compliance perimeter that is simultaneously settled in one market and in motion in the other.

The practical response is the same in either case. Firms should map every arrangement under which a holder receives value related to the duration of a stablecoin holding — whether from the issuer, an affiliate, or a third party — and be able to explain, in economic terms, why each is not interest. Where that explanation is difficult to make, the arrangement is a candidate for redesign before a regulator asks. Firms that compete on settlement speed, interoperability, merchant reach, and demonstrable compliance will be better positioned than those still building around a yield model whose legal foundation is narrowing.

Vulnerabilities Across the Crypto Ecosystem