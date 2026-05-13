The SEC’s New Definition Of Crypto Assets As Securities

The new SEC crypto asset security definition marks a seismic shift in digital finance, increasing the risk of business lawsuits and professional malpractice claims for firms handling blockchain assets.

The landscape of digital assets has long been described as the “Wild West” of finance. However, the frontier is rapidly being fenced in. In a landmark move, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued its first-ever formal definitions regarding which crypto assets qualify as securities. This shift represents a seismic change for digital asset issuers, investors, and the legal teams that represent them.

For businesses operating in or adjacent to the blockchain space, this is no longer a matter of theoretical regulatory debate. It is a matter of immediate compliance and potential liability.

Understanding the SEC’s First-Ever Crypto Security Definitions

For years, the SEC relied primarily on the Howey Test—a 1946 Supreme Court standard—to determine if an asset is an investment contract. The new definitions aim to provide a more granular framework, specifically targeting the functional reality of how tokens are marketed and sold.

The core of the SEC’s position is that most crypto assets are not merely technological innovations; they are investment vehicles. When a token is sold with the expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others, it likely falls under the SEC’s jurisdiction. This definition now explicitly covers various “crypto asset securities,” including those used in initial coin offerings (ICOs), decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and even certain types of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that function as investment schemes. You can find more details on the SEC’s Spotlight on Crypto Assets.

These definitions bring much-needed—albeit strict—clarity. However, clarity often brings enforcement.

Navigating Business Lawsuits in the Wake of New Crypto Regulations

As the SEC solidifies its definitions, the potential for commercial litigation and business lawsuits increases exponentially. When the regulatory status of an asset changes, it ripples through every contract and agreement associated with that asset.

Breach of Fiduciary Duty and Professional Malpractice

Directors, officers, and investment advisors have a fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of their stakeholders. If a firm invested heavily in assets that are now classified as unregistered securities, and did so without proper due diligence or disclosure, they may face lawsuits. Legal and financial advisors who failed to anticipate these regulatory shifts could find themselves at the center of complex professional malpractice litigation.

Rescission Rights and Contractual Disputes

Under Section 12 of the Securities Act, if a security is sold in violation of registration requirements, the buyer often has a “right of rescission.” This means they can sue to recover the purchase price plus interest. With the SEC’s new definitions, a wave of rescission claims is likely, as investors seek to recoup losses from tokens that were sold without proper SEC registration.

Fraud and Misrepresentation Claims

The SEC’s definitions make it easier to argue that certain crypto marketing materials were misleading. If a developer marketed a token as a “utility” to bypass regulations, but the SEC now defines it as a security, plaintiffs may have a strong case for fraudulent misrepresentation.

Chicago remains a global hub for financial services and commodities trading. As the SEC tightens its grip on the digital asset market, Illinois firms—from boutique fintech startups to established venture capital funds—must be prepared for the legal fallout.

The Impact of SEC Definitions on Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

One of the most contentious areas of the new definitions involves Decentralized Finance (DeFi). The SEC has indicated that the “decentralized” label does not provide an automatic exemption from securities laws. If a platform facilitates the trading of what are now defined as crypto asset securities, the platform itself may be required to register as an exchange or broker-dealer.

For participants in the DeFi ecosystem, this creates a high-risk environment. Contractual disputes between liquidity providers, developers, and governance token holders will now be viewed through the lens of federal securities law. This shifts the burden of proof and changes the calculation of damages in a commercial lawsuit.

Strategic Steps for Businesses Handling Crypto Assets

In light of the SEC’s announcement, businesses should take proactive measures to mitigate litigation risk:

Audit Existing Portfolios: Review all digital asset holdings and offerings against the new SEC definitions. Update Disclosure Documents: Ensure that all investor communications accurately reflect the regulatory risks associated with the assets. Review Insurance Coverage: Professional liability and D&O (Directors and Officers) insurance policies should be reviewed to ensure they cover claims related to crypto-securities litigation. Consult with Litigation Experts: If a dispute arises, engage counsel early. The window for responding to SEC inquiries or private litigation is often narrow.

A New Era of Legal Accountability

The SEC’s first-ever definitions for crypto assets mark the end of the experimental phase of digital finance. By providing a framework for what constitutes a security, the Commission has handed a powerful tool to both regulators and private litigants.

For business owners and professionals closely involved with securities and commodities in Chicago and beyond, staying ahead of these changes is essential.