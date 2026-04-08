Delaware's Bid For Digital Asset Leadership: Senate Bills 16 And 19 Propose A Modernized Banking And Stablecoin Framework

In Short

The Situation: On March 23, 2026, Delaware senators introduced two companion bills: Senate Bill 19, the Delaware Payment Stablecoins Act ("SB19"), which would create a comprehensive state licensing and regulatory framework for payment stablecoin issuers and digital asset service providers operating with, or on behalf of, Delaware residents; and Senate Bill 16, the Delaware Banking Modernization Act of 2026 ("SB16"), which would add foundational digital asset definitions.

The Change: SB19 includes licensing requirements, anti-money laundering obligations, and consumer disclosures. These provisions are designed to be "substantially similar" to the federal Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (the "GENIUS Act") and the implementing regulations from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC"). SB16 would amend the Delaware Banking Code to define "Digital Asset" and "Virtual Currency" and clarify that Delaware-chartered banks and savings banks may hold and administer digital assets on behalf of customers.

Looking Ahead: SB19 requires entities to obtain licenses by the earlier of: (i) one year from enactment; or (ii) the date the State Bank Commissioner (the "Commissioner") publishes final implementing regulations, which must be promulgated within 18 months of enactment. Once regulations are in place, Delaware intends to submit a certification application to the federal Stablecoin Certification Review Committee to qualify as a state-qualified regulatory framework under the GENIUS Act.

Why Does This Matter? The GENIUS Act, enacted in July 2025, allows states to create their own stablecoin regulatory regimes. If certified as "substantially similar" to the federal regime, state-licensed entities can operate nationwide without a federal charter. Delaware is among the first states to seek certification, potentially attracting issuers and digital asset businesses to organize under Delaware law. How Does SB19 Compare to the OCC's Proposed Rules? SB19 shares the core architecture of the OCC's proposed regulations (as described in our Commentary, "The GENIUS Act in Action: The OCC Proposes Stablecoin Regulations"). Both require 1:1 reserve backing, a two-business-day redemption standard, a prohibition on paying interest or yield, a $5 million de novo capital floor, monthly reserve reports examined by a public accounting firm, and comprehensive Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") programs. In addition, SB19 does not regulate several areas where the OCC provides more granular guidance (e.g., capital requirements, reserve asset diversification requirements, and the rebuttable presumption regarding prohibited interest payments). Instead, it delegates operational details to the Commissioner's forthcoming regulations to preserve flexibility and track the OCC's final rule. The most notable difference is SB19's federal parity clause, which would automatically allow Delaware-licensed issuers to pay yield if federal law ever permits it. Key Provisions of SB19, The Delaware Payment Stablecoins Act Licensing. SB19 requires payment stablecoin issuers or digital asset service providers dealing with Delaware residents to obtain a license from the Commissioner. Three license types are available: Issuer, Service Provider, and Combination. Exemptions apply to small operators (below $5,000 in annual activity), federally supervised entities, escrow service providers, and self-custodial wallet developers.

SB19 requires payment stablecoin issuers or digital asset service providers dealing with Delaware residents to obtain a license from the Commissioner. Three license types are available: Issuer, Service Provider, and Combination. Exemptions apply to small operators (below $5,000 in annual activity), federally supervised entities, escrow service providers, and self-custodial wallet developers. Reserve Requirements. Issuers must maintain reserve assets backing all outstanding stablecoins on a 1:1 basis by fair value. Permissible reserves include U.S. currency, demand deposits at insured banks, short-term Treasuries, and other Commissioner-approved liquid assets. Reserves may not be reused or rehypothecated.

Issuers must maintain reserve assets backing all outstanding stablecoins on a 1:1 basis by fair value. Permissible reserves include U.S. currency, demand deposits at insured banks, short-term Treasuries, and other Commissioner-approved liquid assets. Reserves may not be reused or rehypothecated. Custody and Bankruptcy Protection. Issuers must hold reserves with eligible financial institutions under written custody agreements, segregated from the custodian's own assets. Reserve assets may not be treated as custodian property in any insolvency proceeding.

Issuers must hold reserves with eligible financial institutions under written custody agreements, segregated from the custodian's own assets. Reserve assets may not be treated as custodian property in any insolvency proceeding. Redemption Rights and Disclosures. Issuers must complete redemptions within two business days and may not suspend them without an order from the Commissioner, the Federal Reserve Board (acting as a federal backstop authority under the GENIUS Act), or a court. Monthly reports on outstanding stablecoins, reserve composition, and material changes are required, examined by a public accounting firm, and certified by the chief executive officer and chief financial officer. Issuers exceeding $50 billion in issuance must prepare annual GAAP-audited financials. Issuers must disclose that stablecoins are not FDIC-insured and may not suggest government backing.

Issuers must complete redemptions within two business days and may not suspend them without an order from the Commissioner, the Federal Reserve Board (acting as a federal backstop authority under the GENIUS Act), or a court. Monthly reports on outstanding stablecoins, reserve composition, and material changes are required, examined by a public accounting firm, and certified by the chief executive officer and chief financial officer. Issuers exceeding $50 billion in issuance must prepare annual GAAP-audited financials. Issuers must disclose that stablecoins are not FDIC-insured and may not suggest government backing. Anti-Money Laundering and Data Privacy. Issuers are treated as financial institutions under the BSA, consistent with the GENIUS Act, and must maintain written AML/CFT programs covering customer identification, due diligence, suspicious activity monitoring, and sanctions compliance. Data privacy programs are also required, with 72-hour breach notification to the Commissioner.

Issuers are treated as financial institutions under the BSA, consistent with the GENIUS Act, and must maintain written AML/CFT programs covering customer identification, due diligence, suspicious activity monitoring, and sanctions compliance. Data privacy programs are also required, with 72-hour breach notification to the Commissioner. Federal-to-State Conversion. OCC-supervised nonbank issuers may convert to Delaware state qualification if they have $10 billion or less in outstanding issuance, no pending enforcement actions, and a detailed transition plan. The conditional license becomes effective only upon surrender of the federal charter. Any state-qualified issuer exceeding $10 billion for 12 consecutive months must obtain federal approval or reduce its amount of stablecoins issued below that threshold within 360 days.

OCC-supervised nonbank issuers may convert to Delaware state qualification if they have $10 billion or less in outstanding issuance, no pending enforcement actions, and a detailed transition plan. The conditional license becomes effective only upon surrender of the federal charter. Any state-qualified issuer exceeding $10 billion for 12 consecutive months must obtain federal approval or reduce its amount of stablecoins issued below that threshold within 360 days. Enforcement. Civil penalties range from $100,000 to $1,000,000 per violation per day. SB19 preempts all inconsistent local ordinances. Delaware Intends to Define "Digital Assets" and "Virtual Currency" and Modernize the Definition of "Personal Property" SB16 would add two defined terms to the Delaware Code. "Digital Asset" is defined broadly as any digital representation of value recorded on a cryptographically-secured distributed ledger or similar technology, including virtual currency. "Virtual Currency" is defined as a digital representation of value used as a medium of exchange, unit of account, or store of value that is not money, whether or not it is denominated in money, excluding loyalty or rewards program credits and in-game digital tokens. The definition of "Digital Asset" is largely the same as the definition in the GENIUS Act. However, Delaware's introduction of a separate "Virtual Currency" definition carves out a narrower, money-like subset for specific banking and fiduciary rules, while ensuring the broader "Digital Asset" definition also encompasses non-currency innovations like NFTs. SB16 also provides that "personal property" includes digital assets for fiduciary purposes, giving Delaware-chartered banks and savings banks explicit statutory authority to hold and administer digital assets on behalf of customers.

Three Key Takeaways Stablecoin issuers should evaluate Delaware as a potential regulatory home as states begin to take action under the GENIUS Act. Delaware's established legal infrastructure, business-friendly courts, and new federal-to-state conversion pathway may make it an attractive jurisdiction for state-qualified issuance. Banks, custodians, and financial institutions should take note of SB19's custody requirements and bankruptcy-remote protections. Entities providing custodial services for reserve assets in Delaware will be subject to SB19's standards regarding segregation, commingling of assets, and custodian oversight, and should begin evaluating their existing policies against these requirements. Industry participants should monitor the Commissioner's rulemaking process closely. Many of SB19's most consequential provisions, including detailed capital standards, concentration limits, liquidity minimums, and AML program specifications, will be defined in the Commissioner's implementing regulations, which are required within 18 months of enactment.

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