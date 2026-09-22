Overhauled Third-Party Risk Management Guidance: What Banks And Their Vendors Need To Do Now

On September 11, 2026, the FDIC, Federal Reserve Board, OCC, and NCUA jointly proposed a package of three documents that would reshape third-party risk management (“TPRM”) oversight for banks and credit unions: (1) new interagency guidance replacing the 2023 TPRM framework, (2) a practical companion guide for community banks, and (3) a joint statement putting core service providers on notice. Comments are due November 16, 2026 — here is what your institution needs to know.

What Went Wrong With the 2023 Guidance

The agencies acknowledge the 2023 framework failed on four fronts: it was interpreted too broadly, drove checklist compliance instead of risk-proportionate oversight, incentivized process over substance, and chilled engagement with fintechs and innovative providers. The bottom line for institutions: disproportionate compliance spending on low-risk relationships and lock-in with legacy vendors.

How the New All-Bank Framework Changes Day-to-Day TPRM

The proposed guidance would replace the 2023 Guidance and 2024 community bank resources.

Three shifts matter most for compliance teams:

Risk-Based Prioritization. TPRM practices should be calibrated to the magnitude and likelihood of harm of each relationship — not merely whether it supports a “critical activity.” Lower-risk relationships may warrant less detailed due diligence, standard-form contracts, or less frequent monitoring.

Principles, Not Prescriptions. The guidance is expressly non-binding; non-compliance alone will not trigger supervisory criticism. The framework is organized into four components:

Risk Identification and Assessment — identifying third-party relationships, cataloguing associated risks, and assessing their severity. Risk Oversight — covering due diligence, contract negotiation, ongoing monitoring, termination planning, and cross-cutting topics such as subcontractor oversight, operational resilience, and insurance/indemnification. Residual Risk Acceptance — recognizing that institutions may reasonably accept some amount of residual risk based on their risk appetite. Governance — establishing appropriate board and management oversight structures.

Encouraging Innovation. The guidance recognizes co-ventures, consortia for joint due diligence, standard-setting organizations, and third-party consultants as legitimate TPRM strategies — a clear signal that engaging with fintechs and newer providers should not be treated as inherently higher risk.

New Playbook for Community Banks Under $30 Billion

The Federal Reserve separately proposed a Third-Party Risk Management Guide for Traditional Community Banking Organizations (“TCBOs”) — institutions under $30 billion focused on serving local communities. Banks with complex bank-fintech partnership models are excluded. The guide gives TCBOs an operational roadmap organized in two parts:

Overarching Risk Management Topics. Four cross-cutting themes applicable to most TCBO third-party relationships:

Operational Resilience — assessing how a vendor’s disruptions could impair the institution’s operations, including through review of SOC reports, penetration testing, and business continuity testing.

— assessing how a vendor’s disruptions could impair the institution’s operations, including through review of SOC reports, penetration testing, and business continuity testing. System and Information Security — managing vulnerabilities created when vendors access sensitive banking systems.

— managing vulnerabilities created when vendors access sensitive banking systems. Compliance with Rules and Regulations — ensuring third parties performing regulated functions maintain compliance, including with payment network rules.

— ensuring third parties performing regulated functions maintain compliance, including with payment network rules. Financial Resilience — evaluating a vendor’s financial stability, particularly when it is privately held or a newer market entrant.

Vendor-by-Vendor Considerations. The guide identifies eight categories of third parties most commonly used by TCBOs and provides risk-specific guidance for each:

Core Providers

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cybersecurity Providers

Payment Processing and Digital Banking Providers

Loan Management System Providers

Card Issuing and Processing Providers

BSA/AML and Financial Crime Platform Providers

Fraud Prevention and Detection Providers

For core providers, the guide addresses core conversion considerations — costs, integration challenges, and middleware alternatives — in significant detail.

The Board is seeking comment on the $30 billion asset threshold, whether to add “deposit placement networks” as a vendor category, and whether the guide’s detail level risks creating de facto supervisory standards.

Core Service Providers Face Direct Supervisory Scrutiny

The Joint Statement on Community Banks’ Engagement with Core Service Providers (Federal Reserve, FDIC, and OCC) marks a significant escalation. The agencies will now factor three criteria into examination frequency and scope decisions for core providers:

Transparency — whether a core provider furnishes timely due diligence information, complies with service level agreements, promptly discloses security incidents, and avoids complex billing practices that are difficult for banks to reconcile.

— whether a core provider furnishes timely due diligence information, complies with service level agreements, promptly discloses security incidents, and avoids complex billing practices that are difficult for banks to reconcile. Contract Features — whether contract terms make it unreasonably difficult for community banks to exit relationships or engage supplemental providers. Examples of problematic terms include opaque pricing, excessive “back billing” windows, unsupported deconversion fees, and limitations on third-party integrations with the core platform.

— whether contract terms make it unreasonably difficult for community banks to exit relationships or engage supplemental providers. Examples of problematic terms include opaque pricing, excessive “back billing” windows, unsupported deconversion fees, and limitations on third-party integrations with the core platform. Technology — whether the core provider invests in maintaining up-to-date systems, including the frequency and severity of security incidents, management of end-of-life assets, and demonstrated operational resilience.

Notably, the agencies state that certain core providers may qualify as “institution-affiliated parties” under the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, given the degree to which they participate in the conduct of a bank’s affairs. This determination could expose core providers to enforcement actions — a significant escalation in regulatory posture.

Comments on all three proposals are due November 16, 2026.

DM Tips

For banking organizations: Begin assessing how the shift from checklist-based compliance to risk-based prioritization would affect your existing TPRM program. Community banks in particular should view the TCBO Guide and core provider statement as new leverage in vendor negotiations.

For core service providers: The agencies are now tying examination frequency and scope to provider-level transparency, contract fairness, and technology investment. The institution-affiliated party discussion adds enforcement teeth to what was previously a supervisory expectations framework.