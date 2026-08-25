SEC Filing Fees Are Decreasing To $87.00 Per Million Dollars!

The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced a significant reduction in filing fee rates for fiscal year 2027, marking the second consecutive year of decreases. The new rate of $87.00 per million dollars represents a substantial drop from the current $138.10 rate and will affect securities registration, repurchases, and proxy solicitations beginning October 1, 2026.

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On August 21, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced that the filing fee rate for securities registration will be decreasing from $138.10 per million dollars to $87.00 per million dollars, effective October 1, 2026. This is the second consecutive year that the filing fee has decreased in recent years.

The SEC filing fee rates are established each year to levels that the SEC budgets will generate collections equal to statutory target amounts, calculated using a methodology developed in consultation with the Congressional Budget Office and the Office of Management and Budget. The SEC determined the statutory target amount for fiscal year 2027 to be $919,148,792 by adjusting the fiscal year 2026 target collection amount of $887,800,554 for the rate of inflation.

Under the Dodd-Frank Act, the annual rate changes must take effect on the first day of each fiscal year. Therefore, effective October 1, 2026, the Section 6(b) fee rate applicable to the registration of securities under the Securities Act of 1933, the Section 13(e) fee rate applicable to the repurchase of securities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), and the Section 14(g) fee rate applicable to proxy solicitations and specified tender offers under the Exchange Act will decrease to $87.00 per million dollars.

Statutory Year Filing Fee Rate 2023 $110.20 per million dollars 2024 $147.60 per million dollars 2025 $153.10 per million dollars 2026 $138.10 per million dollars 2027 (effective 10/1/2026) $87.00 per million dollars

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