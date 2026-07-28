SEC Approves Expanded TRACE Indicator For Transactions Between Member Affiliates

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved FINRA amendments that expand the TRACE affiliate transaction indicator to cover qualifying fixed-income transactions between affiliated FINRA members. Under the new framework, properly identified inter-affiliate transactions that duplicate pricing information from separately disseminated trades will be withheld from public TRACE dissemination while remaining available for regulatory purposes.

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FINRA’s amended rules will allow certain inter-affiliate fixed-income transactions to be withheld from public TRACE dissemination when they duplicate the pricing information provided by another reported trade.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved FINRA amendments expanding the TRACE affiliate transaction indicator to cover qualifying transactions between affiliated FINRA members.

The existing indicator applies to certain transactions between a FINRA member and a non-member affiliate. Under the approved amendments, the renamed Affiliate—Principal Transaction Indicator will also apply when affiliated FINRA members trade as principal and one of the affiliates enters into a corresponding transaction in the same TRACE-Eligible Security, on the same trading day, and at the same price with another counterparty.

FINRA will use the expanded indicator to identify inter-affiliate transactions that provide no pricing information beyond the separately disseminated transaction with the other counterparty. Properly identified affiliate transactions will remain available to FINRA for regulatory purposes but will be withheld from public TRACE dissemination.

The SEC approved the amendments on July 24, 2026. Mandatory compliance is not yet in effect. FINRA will announce the implementation date in a separate Regulatory Notice and previously stated that the date will be no less than 12 months after SEC approval.

Key Takeaways

FINRA will rename the Non-member Affiliate—Principal Transaction Indicator as the Affiliate—Principal Transaction Indicator.

The indicator will extend to qualifying principal transactions between affiliated FINRA members.

Both member affiliates must share the required reasonable belief and append the indicator to their respective TRACE reports.

The rule is limited to transactions involving the same security, trading day, and price, subject to the existing quantity requirement.

Firms are not required to identify incidental or unforeseeable affiliate transactions that are not systematically identifiable through their ordinary business processes.

FINRA expects to provide at least 12 months before mandatory implementation and has indicated that voluntary use may become available sooner.

The Existing TRACE Treatment of Affiliate Transactions

FINRA adopted the existing non-member affiliate indicator in 2015.

Under current Rule 6730(d)(4)(E), a member must apply the indicator when the member and a non-member affiliate transact as principal and the member reasonably expects to enter into a corresponding transaction in the same security, on the same day, and at the same price with another counterparty. FINRA then suppresses the affiliate transaction from public dissemination under Rule 6750.

The framework is intended to prevent TRACE from publishing economically duplicative activity. Where the affiliate leg occurs at the same price as the separately disseminated transaction, the affiliate leg ordinarily provides no additional information for pricing, valuation, or risk analysis. Disseminating both transactions can also overstate apparent market volume.

The current rule draws a distinction based on the regulatory status of the affiliate. A qualifying transaction with a non-member affiliate may be suppressed, while a similar transaction between two FINRA-member affiliates generally remains subject to the ordinary TRACE dissemination framework.

FINRA concluded that this distinction could result in duplicative public reporting based solely on whether the affiliate is itself a FINRA member. The approved amendments remove that distinction for qualifying transactions.

How the Expanded Indicator Will Operate

Amended Rule 6730(d)(4)(E) will require the Affiliate—Principal Transaction Indicator when:

A member and an affiliate transact in a principal capacity in a TRACE-Eligible Security; The member reasonably believes that it or its member affiliate will engage, or has already engaged, in a transaction with another counterparty; The other transaction is in the same security; The transactions occur within the same trading day; The transactions occur at the same price; and The applicable quantity requirement is satisfied.

The amended rule covers transactions with both member and non-member affiliates. Its principal change is the extension of the indicator to interdealer transactions involving affiliated FINRA members.

The amendments also change the wording of the existing standard from “reasonably expects” to “reasonably believes.” FINRA explained that the change accommodates transaction sequences in which the trade with the outside counterparty may occur either before or after the affiliate transaction.

Both Member Affiliates Must Apply the Indicator

Transactions between FINRA members generally produce reports from both sides of the trade. The expanded framework therefore requires coordination between affiliated members.

For a transaction between member affiliates, both firms must share a reasonable belief that one of the affiliates will enter, or has entered, into the corresponding same-day, same-price transaction with another counterparty. Each affiliate must append the indicator to its respective TRACE report.

The indicator will be a matching field in TRACE. Both affiliates must either append it or omit it. If only one affiliate applies the indicator, TRACE will suppress the sell-side report but will identify the inconsistency to both firms through their TRACE Match Status Reports.

This structure makes the indicator more than a unilateral reporting decision. Affiliated broker-dealers will need consistent reporting logic and a common understanding of which recurring transaction flows satisfy the rule.

The Reasonable-Belief Standard

The reasonable-belief requirement limits the expanded indicator to transaction flows that the affiliated firms can reasonably identify through their existing business model and ordinary operations.

FINRA stated that the rule is intended to capture relationships involving shared expectations and routine trade-flow patterns. It is not intended to capture incidental same-day, same-price transactions that happen to occur elsewhere within an affiliated group.

FINRA also recognized that affiliated firms may have multiple trading entities, several desks within each entity, and information barriers that limit visibility across the organization. The amendments do not require members to create new information-sharing arrangements or search for trading activity beyond what is systematically identifiable through their ordinary transaction flows.

The distinction is illustrated in FINRA’s filing.

In one example, two affiliated broker-dealers operate a recurring model under which one affiliate negotiates a customer transaction and transfers the securities to the second affiliate at the customer price. The second affiliate then completes the customer transaction at that same price. Because both affiliates understand the transaction sequence and share the required belief, both apply the indicator to the inter-affiliate transaction. TRACE disseminates the customer-facing trade and suppresses the inter-affiliate reports.

In another example, one affiliate knows that the second affiliate intends to resell the securities but does not know whether the resale will occur on the same day or at the same price. Even where the second affiliate ultimately completes a same-day, same-price customer transaction, the affiliates did not share the required belief when the reports were submitted. Neither affiliate applies the indicator, and the inter-affiliate transaction remains subject to dissemination.

The rule therefore turns on information reasonably available at the relevant time, rather than hindsight alone.

The Quantity Requirement Continues to Apply

The approved amendments do not otherwise alter the existing conditions for applying the affiliate indicator.

Under FINRA’s current interpretation, the quantity of the transaction or aggregated transactions with the other counterparty must equal or exceed the quantity of the affiliate transaction. A member must not apply the indicator when the outside transaction covers a smaller quantity than the affiliate transaction.

Multiple same-day, same-price transactions with outside counterparties may be aggregated. For example, an affiliate transaction involving 50 bonds may qualify where the member completes two corresponding transactions involving 30 and 20 bonds at the same price during the same trading day.

This requirement helps preserve a publicly disseminated transaction that accounts for at least the volume removed from the public feed.

Correcting Inaccurate Reports

The amended rule retains the existing correction framework.

A member that does not apply the indicator because it lacked the required reasonable belief will not be required to revise the prior report merely because a qualifying same-day, same-price transaction later occurs. That report has already been disseminated, and the rule does not impose a retroactive suppression obligation.

A correction is required where a member applies the indicator based on an anticipated corresponding transaction that does not ultimately occur. The member must remove the indicator from the earlier report, allowing the transaction to be disseminated under the ordinary TRACE rules.

The same result applies where the corresponding outside transaction does not satisfy the quantity requirement.

This asymmetry places the correction obligation on transactions that were improperly withheld from dissemination. It avoids requiring firms to revise reports that were publicly disseminated based on a reasonable determination made at the time.

Transactions Involving Member and Non-Member Affiliates

The amendments also address transaction chains involving both a member affiliate and a non-member affiliate.

Where a member enters into same-day, same-price transactions in the same security with both types of affiliates, and neither affiliate independently completes a qualifying transaction with an unaffiliated counterparty, the indicator may be applied to only one affiliate leg.

The member may apply the indicator either to:

the transaction between the two FINRA-member affiliates, in which case both members must apply the indicator; or

the transaction with the non-member affiliate.

The firms may not suppress both affiliate legs.

FINRA adopted this provision to prevent every relevant transaction in the chain from disappearing from the public TRACE feed. Depending on which affiliate leg receives the indicator, TRACE will disseminate either the member-to-member transaction or the transaction with the non-member affiliate.

Definition and Identification of Affiliates

FINRA Rule 6710(ee) will be revised to define “Affiliate” without limiting the term to non-member entities.

An Affiliate will include any entity that controls, is controlled by, or is under common control with a member. Control continues to mean direct or indirect legal, beneficial, or equitable ownership of at least 25 percent of the voting ownership interests of an entity. Common control means that the same person or entity controls two or more entities.

FINRA Rule 6730.02 will require members to identify entities satisfying that definition at least annually. A member that experiences an organizational or operational restructuring affecting its affiliate relationships must promptly review and update its identification.

Broker-dealer groups should ensure that legal-entity inventories, ownership records, MPID mappings, and TRACE reporting systems use consistent affiliate classifications. Mergers, acquisitions, internal transfers, and other changes to ownership or control may require an update before the next annual review.

Expected Market Impact

FINRA used TRACE data from January through December 2025 to estimate the potential reach of the amendments.

Its analysis identified potentially qualifying member-affiliate transactions representing approximately:

5.7 percent of transactions in corporate debt securities, agency debt securities, equity-linked notes, and foreign sovereign debt securities;

0.5 percent of securitized-product transactions; and

2.1 percent of U.S. Treasury security transactions.

These figures are upper-bound estimates. TRACE data allowed FINRA to identify transactions satisfying observable conditions such as principal capacity, security, price, date, direction, and quantity. The data did not establish whether both affiliates shared the reasonable belief required by the amended rule. The analysis therefore may include incidental transactions that will not qualify for the indicator.

FINRA identified approximately 86 member firms that engaged in transactions within the scope of its analysis. Twenty-six firms accounted for approximately 99 percent of the relevant transaction reports. This concentration suggests that the amendments will have their most significant operational effect on a relatively limited group of affiliated broker-dealer organizations.

Of those 86 firms, 21 also reported transactions using the existing non-member affiliate indicator during 2025. Those firms may be able to adapt existing reporting processes, although member-to-member matching introduces additional coordination requirements.

Industry Comments and SEC Approval

The SEC received four comment letters, all broadly supportive of the proposal.

Commenters generally agreed that suppressing economically duplicative affiliate transactions would improve the quality and usefulness of TRACE pricing and volume information. Commenters also requested sufficient implementation time, voluntary early adoption, practical treatment of good-faith errors, and additional scenario-based guidance.

FINRA stated that it intends to incorporate the transaction scenarios from its filing into the TRACE FAQs. It also indicated that it will continue evaluating whether further interpretive guidance is appropriate.

In approving the rule change, the SEC found the amendments consistent with Section 15A(b)(6) of the Exchange Act. The Commission concluded that the expanded indicator should improve post-trade transparency by suppressing data that provides no new pricing information and may otherwise create confusion concerning the level of trading activity in TRACE-Eligible Securities. The Treasury Department did not object to the amendments.

Implementation Timeline

SEC approval does not make the expanded requirements immediately mandatory.

FINRA stated that it will issue a Regulatory Notice establishing an implementation date no less than 12 months after SEC approval. Based on the July 24, 2026 approval date, FINRA’s stated timetable would place mandatory implementation no earlier than July 24, 2027.

FINRA also stated that it intends to make the expanded indicator available for voluntary use sooner, potentially within 30 to 60 days after SEC approval. FINRA will separately notify members when voluntary use becomes available.

As of July 27, 2026, FINRA’s online Rule 6730 and Rule 6750 pages continue to display the existing non-member affiliate provisions. Firms should wait for FINRA’s implementation notice, technical instructions, and confirmation of voluntary availability before using the expanded indicator in production.

Practical Considerations for Broker-Dealers

Affected firms should begin assessing the operational and supervisory changes required by the amended rules.

The review should include:

identifying member and non-member entities that satisfy the 25 percent control standard;

mapping routine fixed-income transaction flows among affiliated entities;

determining where both member affiliates possess the required reasonable belief;

evaluating whether information barriers affect either affiliate’s ability to apply the indicator;

aligning reporting logic across affiliated MPIDs;

testing TRACE matching and mismatch reports;

addressing transaction chains that involve both member and non-member affiliates;

validating quantity aggregation logic;

establishing procedures to remove the indicator where an expected transaction does not occur; and

updating written supervisory procedures, exception reporting, testing, and training.

FINRA has previously identified inaccurate affiliate indicators and insufficient supervisory systems as TRACE examination concerns. The expanded rule will therefore require more than a technology change. Firms should be prepared to demonstrate how their controls identify qualifying transactions, prevent inconsistent reporting between affiliates, and correct transactions that were improperly suppressed.

Conclusion

The SEC’s approval removes a longstanding difference between the TRACE treatment of member and non-member affiliates.

Once implemented, the expanded indicator will allow FINRA to suppress qualifying inter-affiliate transactions that duplicate the price and volume information reflected in another publicly reported trade. The rule preserves defined limits through the principal-capacity, same-security, same-day, same-price, quantity, and reasonable-belief conditions.

The primary compliance challenge will be coordination. Affiliated members must reach consistent reporting outcomes using information available through their existing business processes, while respecting applicable information barriers and avoiding efforts to identify incidental transactions beyond the rule’s intended scope.

Broker-dealer groups with recurring inter-affiliate fixed-income activity should begin reviewing their entity records, transaction architecture, TRACE systems, and supervisory controls before FINRA announces the implementation date.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the expanded TRACE indicator become mandatory?

FINRA has not announced the mandatory implementation date. It has stated that the date will be no less than 12 months after the SEC’s July 24, 2026 approval.

Does the indicator apply to every transaction between affiliated broker-dealers?

No. The transaction must satisfy the principal-capacity, same-security, same-day, same-price, quantity, and reasonable-belief requirements.

Must both affiliated members apply the indicator?

Yes. For a qualifying member-to-member affiliate transaction, both members must share the required reasonable belief and append the indicator to their respective TRACE reports.

Must firms create new information-sharing arrangements?

FINRA stated that the rule does not require members to establish new information-sharing arrangements or identify trading activity beyond what is systematically foreseeable through their ordinary business processes.

Can firms begin using the expanded indicator immediately?

Not yet. FINRA stated that it expects to make voluntary use available before mandatory implementation, potentially within 30 to 60 days after approval, but will notify members separately when the functionality is available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.