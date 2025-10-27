The GENIUS Act And The Future Of Stablecoins: What Banks And Fintechs Need To Know - Part 2 (Podcast)

self

Today's podcast features the second part of a repurposed webinar produced on September 3, 2025, which dive s into the legal risks, compliance challenges, and emerging constitutional questions stemming from the GENIUS Act. The conversation examines the strict prohibition of deceptive claims regarding federal backing or insurance for stablecoins, highlighting the significant civil liabilities and penalty provisions attached to violations.

Art Wilmarth delves deeply into areas such as federal preemption of state laws, consumer protections, and the power dynamics introduced by big tech and non-bank entities in the stablecoin market. Richard Rosenthal outlines the importance of building cross-functional teams, updating risk taxonomies, and adapting existing safety and soundness frameworks to the new environment presented by stablecoins. Peter Jaslow highlights legal risks for stablecoin issuers, such as the lack of explicit federal insurance, the reliance on monthly attestations of reserves, complex issues surrounding redemption policies, and significant civil and criminal penalties for non-compliance.

The speakers articulate the importance of rigorous compliance frameworks and the critical role finance teams will play in adapting to the new regulatory demands. Additionally, there is emphasis on the GENIUS Act's consumer protection priorities and its alignment with administration policy objectives.

This episode also explores the business model impact of the GENIUS Act, discussing the growing demand for stablecoin and tokenized deposit solutions, and how institutions might leverage these technologies for treasury management and cross-border payments. Panelists provide perspectives on how innovation is being fostered, the implications for privately-held stablecoins, and the ways the GENIUS Act reflects the desires of the crypto industry. This session offers a holistic look at both the challenges and opportunities that financial institutions must consider as regulatory and market landscapes evolve.

View the recording transcript here.

