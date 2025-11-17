The Payment Puzzle: Strategic Billing For Organizations (Podcast)

self

In this episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse sits down with Dana Stefanczyk from Ankura Office of the CFO to unravel strategic insights into bill paying for enterprises. Discover how timing and prioritization can lead to impactful financial management. Whether you're a business leader or a financial expert, this episode offers fresh perspectives on leveraging vendor terms to enhance cash flow.

Tune in today and learn how Ankura is helping businesses thrive amidst financial challenges.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.