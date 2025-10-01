American College Of Consumer Financial Services Now Accepting Nominations Of Qualified Lawyers To Become New Fellows In The American College

The American College is now inviting nominations of outstanding lawyers who have achieved preeminence in consumer financial services law. Nominees must:

Have 10+ years of experience practicing consumer financial services law;

Have a U.S. consumer financial services law practice;

Have achieved preeminence in the field through repeated and substantial contributions (e.g., teaching, publishing, speaking, leadership, regulatory or legislative work, litigation, or agency involvement); and

Show a willingness to actively participate in the College.

The nomination form and a directory of current Fellows can be found on the ACCFSL website.

I am honored to once again be co-chairing with John Chiles (a retired partner at Burr & Forman who was recently awarded the College's Lifetime Achievement Award, an Award that I was honored to receive in 2016) the ACCFSL Fellows Nominating Committee. As has been the case in several prior years since I have been chairing the Fellows Nominating Committee, we are particularly interested in attracting nominations of qualified law professors, consumer advocates and government lawyers. Nominations and seconds must be submitted by current Fellows whose names and contact information are set forth on the ACCFSL website. If you are interested in being nominated, you should discuss that possibility with a current Fellow. In addition to myself, the following partners in the Consumer Financial Services Group at Ballard Spahr LLP are Fellows in the ACCFSL: Rich Andreano, John Culhane, Mark Levin, Dan McKenna, John Socknat and Joseph Schuster.

HURRY! Nominations must be submitted to the Fellows Nominating Committee by October 10th. Decisions will be made at the Board of Regents Meeting in Las Vegas, January 24–27, 2026.

