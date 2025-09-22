Current State Statutes That Apply To AI In The Consumer Financial Services Industry (Podcast)

In this episode of the Consumer Finance Monitor podcast, host Alan Kaplinsky welcomes Pat Utz, CEO and co-founder of Abstract, a venture capital-backed AI company headquartered in New York. Pat brings extensive expertise on artificial intelligence. The podcast focuses on current developments in AI regulation and implementation, first covering President Trump's recent "Winning the Race: America's AI Action Plan" and its potential impact on federal policy. Alan and Pat discuss the evolving landscape of AI statutes, and developments at the state-level in places like Utah and Colorado.

Pat and Alan Kaplinsky provide insights into bipartisan efforts at both state and federal levels to address issues ranging from consumer safety to business innovation. They highlight the practical challenges and opportunities for businesses leveraging AI, such as the need for transparency when AI is used in customer interactions and compliance with state-level enforcement. Pat explains how open-source models are increasingly being promoted, pointing to Trump's executive order and shifts in the industry. He also underscores the importance for businesses to track where data is processed—whether with major vendors or proprietary systems—and adapt to varying regulatory frameworks, notably those set by states like California that tend to influence national practice.

The episode concludes by focusing on the wide array of AI usage in financial services, specifically credit scoring and underwriting; lending; and fraud detection. Pat provides key lessons institutions should be mindful of as AI adoption continues to grow in the industry

Consumer Finance Monitor is hosted by Alan Kaplinsky, Senior Counsel at Ballard Spahr, and the founder and former chair of the firm's Consumer Financial Services Group. We encourage listeners to subscribe to the podcast on their preferred platform for weekly insights into developments in the consumer finance industry.

A transcript of the recording will be available soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.