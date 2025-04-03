ARTICLE
3 April 2025

Pennsylvania AG Alleges Mortgage Brokers Engaged In Illegal Referral Scheme

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On January 17, the Pennsylvania Attorney General filed a civil enforcement action in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania...
United States Pennsylvania Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On January 17, the Pennsylvania Attorney General filed a civil enforcement action in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against a group of mortgage brokers and their manager, alleging that they operated an unlawful referral scheme in violation of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA), the Consumer Financial Protection Act (CFPA), and Pennsylvania's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law.

According to the complaint, the defendants offered real estate professionals a mix of financial incentives—such as discounted shares in a joint venture mortgage company, event tickets, and luxury meals—in exchange for directing clients to affiliated mortgage brokerages. These referral arrangements were not disclosed to homebuyers.

The Attorney General alleges that the defendants:

  • Improperly transferred ownerships interests. Real estate agents were offered discounted, nonvoting shares in affiliated mortgage companies to incentivize referrals, in violation of RESPA and state consumer protection law kickback prohibitions.
  • Provided high-value entertainment. Agents allegedly received event tickets and luxury dinners in exchange for steering homebuyers, conduct the Attorney General contends violates RESPA and constitutes unfair and deceptive acts under the CFPA.
  • Disguised payments as legitimate business deals. The scheme was structured to appear as stock sales and profit distributions to conceal kickbacks, allegedly violating RESPA and both federal and state consumer protection statutes.
  • Failed to meet disclosure requirements. The defendants allegedly did not comply with the legal standards for affiliated business arrangements under RESPA, depriving consumers of material information and transparency.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, restitution, civil penalties, and recovery of attorneys' fees.

Putting It Into Practice: This state enforcement continues the trend of states ramping up regulation and enforcement of financial services companies (previously discussed here and here). As certain states continue to align themselves with the CFPB's January recommendations encouraging states to adopt and apply the "abusive" standard under the CFPA (previously discussed here), we expect to see more states ramp up their consumer financial protection efforts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More