Navigating The Retail Alternatives Landscape (Video)

Welcome to another insightful episode of Perspective First, where A&M experts explore the latest trends and developments in the financial services sector.

In this episode, A&M hosts Gautham Ratnakar and Will Sammons speak with Mark Sutterlin, Head of Alternative Investments at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. They explore the rapidly growing market of alternative investments in retail.

Key Points:

Market Growth: Alternative investments are set to reach $30 trillion by 2030, highlighting the sector's rapid expansion.

Retail Investor Influence: Changing preferences and increased awareness among retail investors are driving a shift in fundraising strategies for alternative managers.

Challenges in Retail Alternatives: Key challenges include advisor education, access to home office for portfolio allocation, and broader distribution strategies.

Innovative Investment Structures: The emergence of evergreen structures, double funds, and BDCs is addressing liquidity and regulatory concerns, making alternative investments more accessible.

Future Outlook: The ongoing democratization of alternative investments and the strategic importance of warehouses are set to shape the future landscape.

Originally published 10 July, 2025

