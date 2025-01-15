CFPB Alleges Credit Reporting Agency Conducted Sham Investigations Of Errors

Listen to this post

On January 7, 2025, the CFPB filed a lawsuit against a nationwide consumer reporting agency for violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The lawsuit claims the company's investigation of consumer disputes was inadequate, specifically criticizing their intake, processing, investigation, and customer notification processes. The lawsuit also alleges the company reinserted inaccurate information on credit reports, which the agency alleges harmed consumers' access to credit, employment, and housing. In addition to FCRA, the Bureau alleges that the company's faulty intake procedures and unlawful processes regarding consumer reports violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act's (CFPA) prohibition on unfair acts or practices.

Specifically, the Bureau alleges the company:

Conducted sham investigations. The CFPB claims the company uses faulty intake procedures when handling consumer disputes, including not accurately conveying all relevant information about the disputes to the original furnisher. The company also allegedly routinely accepted furnisher responses to the disputes without an appropriate review such as when furnisher responses seemed improbable, illogical, or when the company has information that the furnisher was unreliable. The Bureau also alleged the company failed to provide consumers with investigation results and provided them ambiguous, incorrect, or internally inconsistent information.

Improperly reinserted inaccurate information on consumer reports. The CFPB alleged the company failed to use adequate matching tools, leading to reinsertion of previously deleted inaccurate information on consumer reports. Consumers who disputed the accuracy of an account and thought their consumer report had been corrected instead saw the same inaccurate information reappear on their consumer report without explanation under the name of a new furnisher.

Putting It Into Practice: This lawsuit reflects a broader trend of the CFPB's increased regulatory scrutiny of FCRA compliance. (previously discussed here, here, and here). The CFPB has demonstrated a focus on ensuring the accuracy and integrity of consumer credit information. Consumer reporting agencies should proactively review their policies and procedures related to dispute investigation, data handling, and furnisher interaction to ensure they are in compliance with all aspects of the FCRA.

