ARTICLE
15 January 2025

CFPB Alleges Credit Reporting Agency Conducted Sham Investigations Of Errors

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On January 7, 2025, the CFPB filed a lawsuit against a nationwide consumer reporting agency for violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The lawsuit claims the company's investigation...
United States Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Listen to this post

On January 7, 2025, the CFPB filed a lawsuit against a nationwide consumer reporting agency for violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The lawsuit claims the company's investigation of consumer disputes was inadequate, specifically criticizing their intake, processing, investigation, and customer notification processes. The lawsuit also alleges the company reinserted inaccurate information on credit reports, which the agency alleges harmed consumers' access to credit, employment, and housing. In addition to FCRA, the Bureau alleges that the company's faulty intake procedures and unlawful processes regarding consumer reports violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act's (CFPA) prohibition on unfair acts or practices.

Specifically, the Bureau alleges the company:

  • Conducted sham investigations. The CFPB claims the company uses faulty intake procedures when handling consumer disputes, including not accurately conveying all relevant information about the disputes to the original furnisher. The company also allegedly routinely accepted furnisher responses to the disputes without an appropriate review such as when furnisher responses seemed improbable, illogical, or when the company has information that the furnisher was unreliable. The Bureau also alleged the company failed to provide consumers with investigation results and provided them ambiguous, incorrect, or internally inconsistent information.
  • Improperly reinserted inaccurate information on consumer reports. The CFPB alleged the company failed to use adequate matching tools, leading to reinsertion of previously deleted inaccurate information on consumer reports. Consumers who disputed the accuracy of an account and thought their consumer report had been corrected instead saw the same inaccurate information reappear on their consumer report without explanation under the name of a new furnisher.

Putting It Into Practice: This lawsuit reflects a broader trend of the CFPB's increased regulatory scrutiny of FCRA compliance. (previously discussed here, here, and here). The CFPB has demonstrated a focus on ensuring the accuracy and integrity of consumer credit information. Consumer reporting agencies should proactively review their policies and procedures related to dispute investigation, data handling, and furnisher interaction to ensure they are in compliance with all aspects of the FCRA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More