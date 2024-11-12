ARTICLE
12 November 2024

Credit Union's Botched Rollout Of Online Platform Draws CFPB's Interest

The CFPB has reached a settlement with VyStar Credit Union to resolve allegations that its defective new online banking platform violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010.
