In the News

Goodwin Insights – Considerations for Interest Rate Swap Arrangements

As a result of the higher-for-longer interest rates and uncertainty over when the Fed will reduce them, more companies are taking advantage of interest-rate swaps to protect against interest-rate risk and reduce debt costs. Companies use these products to lock in fixed rates on their floating-rate debt, such as term loans or revolving lines of credit, which can result in significant savings on interest expense over time. In this edition of Debt Download, Goodwin partner John Servidio highlights key issues and outlines important negotiation points for companies to consider when creating a hedging program to mitigate interest-rate risks in today's financing environment.

Prior to engaging in any over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives transactions, a company must review its credit documentation, obtain necessary authorizations, negotiate trading relationship agreements with its bank and dealer counterparties, and understand the accounting treatment for the proposed hedging transaction. It is critical to analyze the relevant trading, documentation, credit and operational risks raised when evaluating a hedging program using OTC derivatives and consult with internal and external counsel and other professional advisors.

Before executing an OTC derivatives transaction, a company must first ensure the necessary authorizations and internal approvals are in place. In general, the necessary approvals for a corporation will consist of resolutions by the board of directors or an appropriate sub-committee of the board, such as the risk management committee. The board (or sub-committee) generally must approve resolutions authorizing the company to use OTC derivatives for the purpose of hedging or mitigating its interest rate risk.

In addition, before negotiating any trading documentation, a company must determine whether it is subject to any existing contractual obligations or restrictions preventing entry into the specific contemplated derivatives transactions. Typically, a company's financing documentation will include negative covenants restricting the incurrence or existence of certain indebtedness and liens. Often the financing documentation also will contain a covenant limiting a company's ability to enter into derivatives transactions. Although most financing documents permit derivatives transactions for hedging purposes (as opposed to speculative purposes), it is important to review for any more specific restrictions, for example, language:

Permitting only hedging of particular risks.

Limiting the maximum amount of indebtedness permitted to be incurred in connection with hedging transactions.

Permitting only use of particular transaction types for hedging transactions.

If the company's obligations to its swap dealer counterparty under the ISDA Master are secured and/or guaranteed, as is often the case, the company also must consider whether the relevant credit documentation contains any restrictions on the providers of such derivatives. For example, some credit agreements may limit the company's granting of security to:

Hedges with prescribed bank counterparties (usually the lenders under the credit documentation or their affiliates).

Hedge counterparties with minimum credit ratings.

Instances in which notice to or prior approval of the intended hedge counterparty has been obtained (for example, from the administrative agent under the credit documentation).

For other considerations and specific negotiating tips, you can refer to this full article written byJohn Servidio.

