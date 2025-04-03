ARTICLE
3 April 2025

The Impact Exchange: Consumer Debt Levels Are Telling Us Something — Are We Listening? (Podcast)

Today, consumers have a relatively positive outlook on the economy, while the economy is showing us signs that we shouldn't. In this episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse sits down with Ankura's own Keith Jelinek...
John Frehse and Keith Jelinek

Today, consumers have a relatively positive outlook on the economy, while the economy is showing us signs that we shouldn't. In this episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse sits down with Ankura's own Keith Jelinek, performance improvement and retail expert, to discuss the implications of rising consumer debt levels, including the consumer spending index, consumer sentiment and outlook on the market, impacts on the economy and society, and more.

John Frehse
Keith Jelinek
