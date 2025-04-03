M&A Mortgage Tech (Podcast)

self

Join us for a new episode of Financial Services Focus, with partner Lauren Pryor, co-lead of the Financial Services Product Team, and Brad Peterson, a partner at the firm's Chicago office and member of the Technology & IP Transactions practice. They are joined by John Guzzo and Ted Conway, Managing Directors at KBW, to dive into the evolving world of mortgage servicing technology trends.

Together, they discuss the latest trends in mortgage servicing M&A, the mortgage tech landscape, outsourcing trends, opportunities for consolidation among technology vendors, and the challenges and opportunities that come with technology adoption in this space. Additionally, Lauren and Brad explore the impact of generative AI on mortgage servicing contracts.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.