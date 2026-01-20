SEC IM Director Shares Views On Proxy Voting

SEC Division of Investment Management Director Brian Daly recently delivered remarks on investment advisers voting client proxies. Key takeaways from Director Daly's speech:

Investment advisers must act consistently with their fiduciary duties when voting proxies.

Advisers are not required to vote all client proxies and may scope their fiduciary relationship accordingly.

When deciding whether to vote proxies, consideration may be given to investment strategy.

The SEC is signaling heightened scrutiny of the use of proxy advisors.

Pass-through voting programs and AI-assisted proxy analysis present opportunities for advisers, subject to fiduciary duties.

The director of the SEC's Division of Investment Management ("IM"), Brian Daly recently delivered remarks to the New York City Bar Association on investment advisers voting client proxies.1 Director Daly's remarks follow an earlier Executive Order addressing the role of proxy advisors,2 as well as public statements by Chairman Paul Atkins indicating that the SEC will take a holistic look at proxy voting practices "within the next year."3

Investment advisers are fiduciaries and must act consistently with their fiduciary duties when voting proxies on behalf of clients . Director Daly noted that, as is the case with other investment-related decisions, and as the Commission has long stated, proxy voting generally requires advisers to manage conflicts of interest and act in each client's best interest.

Advisers that are considering changing their proxy practices in light of Director Daly's speech should assess their existing disclosures concerning proxy voting, as well as the proxy voting provisions in any client agreements. To the extent an adviser with proxy voting authority does not vote client proxies, it may wish to consider documenting its assessment that not exercising that authority is in its clients' best interests and providing relevant disclosures to clients. Relatedly, ESG-focused advisers currently filing on Schedule 13G should discuss with counsel assessing whether their ESG-related proxy voting activities might necessitate a transition to Schedule 13D.

