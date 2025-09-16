Stablecoins Part 2: The Clarity Act Explained (Podcast)

self

In this episode of The Legal Download, Matthew C. Luzadder is joined by Adrian Wall, CEO of the Digital Sovereignty Alliance, along with Kelley Drye Partner Jeffrey J. Hunter, for the second part of our stablecoin series.

Following their discussion of the GENIUS Act, this conversation turns to the Clarity Act — the broader market structure legislation shaping digital assets. Topics include:

How the Clarity Act builds on the GENIUS Act

Resolving SEC vs. CFTC jurisdiction

What counts as a security versus a commodity

Defining "decentralized systems" under the law

Implications for innovation, consumer protection, and market certainty

Bipartisan momentum in Congress and what comes next

Together, the GENIUS Act and Clarity Act form the foundation of a new U.S. framework for digital assets.

