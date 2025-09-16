ARTICLE
16 September 2025

Stablecoins Part 2: The Clarity Act Explained (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

In this episode of The Legal Download, Matthew C. Luzadder is joined by Adrian Wall, CEO of the Digital Sovereignty Alliance, along with Kelley Drye Partner Jeffrey J. Hunter, for the second part of our stablecoin series.
United States Technology
Matthew Luzadder and Jeffrey Hunter

Following their discussion of the GENIUS Act, this conversation turns to the Clarity Act — the broader market structure legislation shaping digital assets. Topics include:

  • How the Clarity Act builds on the GENIUS Act
  • Resolving SEC vs. CFTC jurisdiction
  • What counts as a security versus a commodity
  • Defining "decentralized systems" under the law
  • Implications for innovation, consumer protection, and market certainty
  • Bipartisan momentum in Congress and what comes next

Together, the GENIUS Act and Clarity Act form the foundation of a new U.S. framework for digital assets.

Authors
Photo of Matthew Luzadder
Matthew Luzadder
Photo of Jeffrey Hunter
Jeffrey Hunter
