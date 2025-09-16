Stablecoins Part 2: The Clarity Act Explained (Podcast)

In this episode of The Legal Download, Matthew C. Luzadder is joined by Adrian Wall, CEO of the Digital Sovereignty Alliance, along with Kelley Drye Partner Jeffrey J. Hunter, for the second part of our stablecoin series.
Following their discussion of the GENIUS Act, this conversation turns to the Clarity Act — the broader market structure legislation shaping digital assets. Topics include:
- How the Clarity Act builds on the GENIUS Act
- Resolving SEC vs. CFTC jurisdiction
- What counts as a security versus a commodity
- Defining "decentralized systems" under the law
- Implications for innovation, consumer protection, and market certainty
- Bipartisan momentum in Congress and what comes next
Together, the GENIUS Act and Clarity Act form the foundation of a new U.S. framework for digital assets.
