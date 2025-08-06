The CLARITY Act: Key Developments For Digital Assets

During the recent "Crypto Week" on Capitol Hill, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the CLARITY Act as part of a suite of three bills for the benefit of the cryptocurrency industry. Officially known asthe Digital Asset Market Structure Clarity Act of 2025, the CLARITY Act sets up a clear framework for federal agency oversight of digital assets. After some wrangling on the Republican side, the bill passed the House by a vote of 294-134, with 78 Democrats joining all Republicans to support it.

Here are some key aspects of the Clarity Act, which will bring much-needed clarity and structure to the digital asset space (if the Senate can get it passed).

Provides jurisdictional clarity (SEC vs. CFTC):

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulates digital assets that qualify as securities or are offered as part of an investment contract(using the Howey test).

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) oversees digital commodities (e.g., Bitcoin, Ethereum, utility tokens) that are not tied to an investment program.

Establishes legal definitions:

Terms including blockchain, digital asset and digital commodity, and market-related terms, are clearly defined.

Establishes Qualified Digital Asset Custodians (QDACs):

Custodians must be federally or state-regulated (or foreign equivalent).

Custodians require supervision comparable to traditional custodial standards under CEA §§ 5j(b) (financial, operational, and managerial standards) and 5j(c) (segregation and customer protection standards).

Requires asset segregation and prohibits commingling:

Digital assets must be clearly separated from custodians' own assets and other customers' holdings unless commingling is explicitly authorized under clearly defined and disclosed conditions.

Required disclosures enhance protection, especially in insolvency scenarios.

Establishes custody and control requirements:

Mandates custodians to maintain exclusive customer asset control.

Necessitates thorough recordkeeping, internal control mechanisms, and detailed audit trails.

Provides a trading and clearing framework:

Allows trading of digital commodities on regulated platforms registered as CFTC-regulated trading facilities or designated contract markets.

Provides defined registration processes for brokers, dealers and custodians.

Creates a decentralization safe harbor:

Introduces a three-year safe harbor for digital commodity-related decentralized projects to reach regulatory compliance, supporting innovation and informed risk assessment.

Prohibits rehypothecation without consent:

Custodians are prohibited from rehypothecating digital assets without explicit customer approval, enhancing lender and investor confidence.

The significance for legal and finance functions:

Greater legal certainty surrounding digital asset custody, collateral, and transactions

Improved enforceability of security interests

Elevated custody standards aligning with traditional securities practices

Facilitates secure integration of digital assets into structured products and lending frameworks

