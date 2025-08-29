Agentic AI's Role To Combat Financial Crimes (Podcast)

As cybercriminals become more sophisticated in their methods to attack banks and other financial institutes, there is a critical need for organizations of all sizes to stay one step ahead.

Founded in 1979 by seven lawyers from a premier Los Angeles firm, Lewis Brisbois has grown to include nearly 1,400 attorneys in 50 offices in 27 states, and dedicates itself to more than 40 legal practice areas for clients of all sizes in every major industry.

self

As cybercriminals become more sophisticated in their methods to attack banks and other financial institutes, there is a critical need for organizations of all sizes to stay one step ahead. In Episode 11 of The AI Arena, our host Sean leads an exciting conversation with , Head of Cyber & Field Operations at , an intelligence and strategic advisory firm that provides creative solutions for decision-makers in the public and private sectors. A former member of the Royal Military Police Special Investigations Branch who was deployed to Afghanistan twice, Arseny has extensive experience conducting investigations and surveillance to support complex cross-border asset tracing. Skate to the puck alongside Sean and Arseny, as they discuss the role of Agentic AI in reducing the amount of human time and effort in analyzing data, the importance of keeping the human-in-the-loop, and the potential for the technology to be utilized more proactively to prevent future financial crimes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.