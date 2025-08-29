ARTICLE
29 August 2025

Colorado Presses Pause On Its AI Act

LL
Loeb & Loeb LLP

Contributor

Loeb & Loeb LLP logo

Loeb & Loeb is a premier law firm focused on helping organizations and individuals innovate, grow and evolve in a changing world. Our market-leading practice and industry teams deliver practical insight and strategic solutions in complex deals, high profile disputes, cutting-edge regulatory issues and other matters critical to our clients’ success. The firm has approximately 450 lawyers across eight offices in the United States and Asia. This material may be considered attorney advertising.

Explore Firm Details
Following a special legislative session to address concerns about its impact on innovation, the Colorado legislature on Tuesday, August 26, passed an amendment to the Colorado AI Act (SB 205) that will delay the effective date of the law until June 2026.
United States Technology
Jessica B. Lee

Following a special legislative session to address concerns about its impact on innovation, the Colorado legislature on Tuesday, August 26, passed an amendment to the Colorado AI Act (SB 205) that will delay the effective date of the law until June 2026. The amendment is headed to the governor's desk for signature.

As a reminder, Colorado's AI Act is the first comprehensive U.S. law regulating artificial intelligence, focusing on "high-risk AI systems" that make "consequential decisions" in areas such as housing, employment and health care. As currently drafted, it would require AI developers and deployers to exercise "reasonable care" to prevent "algorithmic discrimination."

Key requirements include risk management programs, impact assessments and transparency for consumers interacting with AI, along with a right to challenge adverse consequential decisions. However, opponents argued that the bill would stifle innovation and cause companies to leave Colorado.

"By extending the timeline, we now have the opportunity to work collaboratively on practical solutions that strengthen consumer trust, safeguard jobs, and preserve Colorado's competitiveness."

www.cpr.org/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jessica B. Lee
Jessica B. Lee
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More