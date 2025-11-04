AI In Practice: Promise, Pitfalls, And What Comes Next

At Weil, we're not just watching the AI revolution, we're jumping in.

Every day, we are testing tools to determine how they would integrate into our workflows, and we are learning in real time what works and what doesn't. The experience so far? A mix of real promise and real friction. We see enormous potential but also real limitations. Some tools are already reshaping how we work. Others are still catching up to the realities of legal practice. Below are a few of the reasons why we're optimistic and a few of the reasons why we're cautious.

WHY WE'RE EXCITED:

AI as a creative catalyst: It helps us ask better questions, not just find faster answers.

Accelerated associate development:

Junior lawyers can explore ideas and iterate more quickly.

A smarter legal assistant:

AI can handle repetitive tasks, freeing up time for higher-level thinking.

Deep research:

AI tools with deep research can facilitate more accurate, expansive and faster research than ever before.

WHY WE'RE CAUTIOUS:

Workflow friction: Many tools don't yet fit naturally into how lawyers work. Moreover, productivity increases from AI are not always clear.1

False confidence:

Outputs can sound polished but be subtly wrong or misinformed.

Data security:

Confidentiality remains a gating issue for broader adoption in the legal field.

Footnote

1. https://www.forbes.com/sites/ sap/2025/04/24/productivity-savings-from-gen-ai-dont-always-add-up/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.