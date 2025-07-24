GENIUS Act Passes The House: A Defining Moment For U.S. Crypto Policy

On July 17, 2025, the House of Representatives passed the Guiding the Evolution of Novel Innovations in the U.S. (GENIUS) Act, marking a major legislative milestone for the blockchain and digital asset industry. The bill now advances to President Trump's desk for signature, signaling the most comprehensive federal crypto legislation to date focused on the regulation of payment stablecoins.

Praised by SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins in an official statement, the GENIUS Act reflects years of bipartisan effort to create a coherent legal framework for crypto asset innovation in the United States. The bill's passage represents more than regulatory progress—it is a signal that U.S. policy is beginning to shift from enforcement-by-default to regulation-by-design.

Key Provisions of the GENIUS Act

While the final text of the bill has not yet been signed into law, preliminary drafts and committee summaries indicate that the GENIUS Act focuses primarily on:

Establishing a comprehensive framework for payment stablecoins, including registration, reserve requirements, and custodial safeguards;

Clarifying the regulatory jurisdiction of federal agencies such as the SEC, CFTC, and banking regulators over stablecoin issuers and intermediaries;

Requiring disclosure and auditing standards for reserve assets backing payment stablecoins;

Creating on-ramps for compliant innovation and licensing pathways for both banks and non-bank issuers.

This legislation is narrowly tailored in its current form to payment stablecoins—but its implications for broader crypto market structure, custody, and token issuance are far-reaching.

Strategic and Legal Implications

The passage of the GENIUS Act offers a number of strategic inflection points for market participants:

Stablecoin Issuers : Both de novo entrants and existing stablecoin providers will need to assess how their reserve architecture, auditing protocols, and governance models align with the new federal requirements. Those planning to launch stablecoins in the U.S. will find greater clarity—but also greater accountability.

: Both de novo entrants and existing stablecoin providers will need to assess how their reserve architecture, auditing protocols, and governance models align with the new federal requirements. Those planning to launch stablecoins in the U.S. will find greater clarity—but also greater accountability. Banking Institutions : The Act's dual approach—permitting both insured depository institutions and qualified non-bank entities to issue stablecoins—will require banks to evaluate how stablecoin issuance aligns with their charter obligations, capital requirements, and risk frameworks.

: The Act's dual approach—permitting both insured depository institutions and qualified non-bank entities to issue stablecoins—will require banks to evaluate how stablecoin issuance aligns with their charter obligations, capital requirements, and risk frameworks. Asset Managers and Exchanges : Market infrastructure firms will need to review counterparty due diligence and onboarding procedures to ensure compliance with the new legal status of payment stablecoins and avoid facilitating unregistered products or services.

: Market infrastructure firms will need to review counterparty due diligence and onboarding procedures to ensure compliance with the new legal status of payment stablecoins and avoid facilitating unregistered products or services. General Counsel and Compliance Officers: The GENIUS Act provides an opportunity to recalibrate risk assessments, internal controls, and regulatory reporting obligations related to crypto assets, particularly in treasury, payments, and trading contexts.

Policy Outlook

Chairman Atkins' statement emphasized the shift toward a "clear rules of the road" framework—an encouraging signal for an industry long burdened by regulatory ambiguity and fragmented oversight. While enforcement remains a core feature of the SEC's approach, the GENIUS Act establishes the legislative architecture needed to allow compliant innovation to proceed without fear of retroactive scrutiny.

At a time when competing jurisdictions are moving aggressively to court crypto innovation, the U.S. now has a legitimate foothold to remain globally competitive. With support from key figures including Senator Tim Scott, Representative French Hill, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Senator Bill Hagerty, the Act represents a maturing of crypto policy at the federal level.

Final Thoughts

The GENIUS Act does not solve every challenge in the digital asset regulatory landscape—but it sets a precedent. It codifies a baseline for federal engagement with blockchain technologies and lays the foundation for future reforms in areas such as custody, token classification, decentralized finance (DeFi), and secondary market trading.

At Anderson P.C., we welcome this development and are actively advising clients on how to align their stablecoin offerings, platform structures, and compliance strategies with the GENIUS framework. As the regulatory contours continue to evolve, firms that move early to build compliant, transparent operations will be best positioned to lead in the next phase of crypto market development.

