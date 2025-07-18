Fintech Laws And Regulations USA 2025

1. The Fintech Landscape

1.1 Please describe the types of fintech businesses that are active in your jurisdiction and the state of the development of the market, including in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) objectives. Are there any notable fintech innovation trends of the past year within particular sub-sectors (e.g. payments, asset management, peer-to-peer lending or investment, insurance and blockchain applications)?

The U.S. fintech landscape is wide and complex. The industry includes online lending platforms, investment opportunities, payment services, and blockchain. Online lending comprises consumer loans, small business credit facilities (including merchant cash advances), real estate lending for developers, mortgage financing, and consumer lines of credit.

Investing activities include wealth management and "roboadvisers", payment-dependent notes, crowdfunding platforms, and feeder fund investments. Many programs are for "accredited investors" who have a minimum $1 million net worth or $200,000 in annual income ($300,000 for married couples combined) and those who have been licensed by the broker-dealer regulatory authority. However, regulatory developments in response to innovation, including the passage of the U.S. Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act of 2012, have spurred the rise of retail investments by non-accredited investors.

The payment space has been dominated by large providers such as ApplePay, SamsungPay, Venmo, Stripe, Chime, Cash App, PayPal, Square, Toast and other platforms. These platforms have experienced mass adoption and are supported by large capital. There is also a significant cadre of buy now pay later platforms, such as Affirm and Klarna, and retail investment apps, including Robinhood, Acorn and SoFi.

Like most of the rest of the world, blockchain technology in the U.S. has made great strides in adoption and innovation over the last several years. However, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") nearly doubling its digital assets and cyber enforcement unit in 2022 and the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") naming its first Director of the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, blockchain companies are until recently facing increasing regulatory and enforcement actions, often resulting in settlement agreements and regulation by enforcement, rather than clear application of judicial precedent and statutory laws.

While the administration of President Donald J. Trump has signalled a marked sea change in the resources dedicated to securities compliance, broker-dealer enforcement and other regulatory scrutiny in the fintech and crypto space, it remains to be seen whether this de-emphasis will result in a corresponding increase in state regulatory scrutiny and class action lawsuits from market participants and investors.

The expansion of the metaverse has led to numerous business opportunities in direct and adjacent spaces, including for creators and streamers of virtual content. Blockchain usage in supply chain technology has improved efficiencies in ordering, tracking and delivery, and in smart contracts has led to more secure transactions. Nonfungible tokens ("NFTs") have also seen an expansion in the past several years, with musicians, artists, gamers and digital content creators capitalising on the opportunities brought about by the burgeoning digital asset marketplace.

Regulatory compliance is a current focus for many fintech companies. With potential SEC enforcement actions and resulting fines a growing reality, smart fintech companies are seeking guidance with legal matters, licensing, implementing internal controls, and ensuring compliance with regulations. Open banking, artificial intelligence ("AI"), machine learning, and smart contract blockchain transactions are areas likely to see a continued upward trend in 2025.

President Trump's administration has seen increased supportive regulatory activity in blockchain, cryptocurrency, and digital finance technologies and assets. President Trump has signed numerous executive orders related to the promotion and development of digital assets and technology, cryptocurrency, and embracing digital assets to drive economic growth and technological leadership.

1.2 Are there any types of fintech business that are at present prohibited or restricted in your jurisdiction (for example cryptocurrency-based businesses)?

While the U.S. legal space has generally been adaptive to fintech businesses and encouraging growth and innovation within the space, certain fintech companies are becoming subject to increasing regulation by U.S. governmental agencies or self-regulatory organisations, including the Department of Treasury, the SEC, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), and the Internal Revenue Service, each of which, together with legislation directed at fintech businesses in recent years, result in a complex network of regulatory issues to be considered and navigated, ideally with legal counsel. Certain fintech companies may indirectly be implicated as broker dealers, including blockchain-based companies that operate in conjunction with, or offer services as, a decentralised or centralised exchange. In early 2023, the SEC brought an enforcement action against a major cryptocurrency company for providing staking as a service program, where users are able to lock up crypto assets in return for "interest payments" which were generally in the form of additional tokens. The SEC argued the staking program constituted an investment contract and was therefore subject to the registration requirements under the U.S. federal securities laws. Other tokens which are publicly tradeable or offered to the public may be subject to regulation as investment contract securities, requiring a registration statement or exemption from registration. To the extent fintech companies offer staking programs to the public or use cryptocurrency or tokens for customer-facing applications that are viewed as investments by users, there may be regulatory compliance challenges due to the ongoing enforcement actions and continual legislative developments.

Fintech companies offering consumer loans or financial products should be cognisant of local, state and federal legislation and regulatory authorities, each of which may impose licensing or oversight obligations on the part of the fintech lender. While many fintech businesses are able to operate legally in the U.S., such operation may entail compliance within a more traditional regulatory framework. The developing regulatory framework requires careful consideration of legislative changes' applicability to new business models presented by fintech companies in order to ensure compliance with applicable laws.

2. Funding For Fintech

2.1 Broadly, what types of funding are available for new and growing businesses in your jurisdiction (covering both equity and debt)?

There are a variety of funding opportunities for new and growing businesses in the U.S. market, including equity, debt, convertible notes, and agreements for future issuances of tokens or digital assets, which emerging companies can use to raise capital. In general, companies issuing securities in the U.S. are required to register with the SEC, which involves significant time, expense, and regulatory oversight. Regulation A is an exemption from registration for public offerings, with two tiers applicable to offerings in a 12-month period: Tier 1 allows issuances of up to $20 million; and Tier 2 allows issuances of up to $75 million. As with all SEC registration exemptions, certain limitations apply to the issuer, its employees, the investors and the sale and transfer of the securities, in order for an issuer to qualify for the exemption. Filings with the SEC and applicable state law compliance, including "blue-sky" filings, are also required. Regulation crowdfunding allows companies to raise $5 million in a 12-month period through online crowdfunding portals such as Republic. Regulation D private placements under Rule 506(b) allow companies to raise an unlimited amount of capital by selling securities to an unlimited number of accredited investors, subject to a proscription on general advertising and solicitation. Rule 506(c) allows companies to engage in advertising and general solicitation in raising an unlimited amount of capital, provided that all purchasers are verified as accredited investors. Recent guidance from the SEC allows investors to provide self-verification of accreditation if, among certain other factors, the issuer has a minimum investment amount of $200,000 for natural persons and $1 million for entities. Rule 504 of Regulation D exempts from registration the sale of up to $10 million of securities in a 12-month period. The regulations around the foregoing types of offerings have been amended in recent years to increase the amount of capital a company can raise (up to the current amounts set forth above) and to make the fundraising environment clearer for companies to navigate. Fintech companies can also issue debt by entering into credit facilities with traditional or alternative lenders. Many venture capital or hedge funds that raise capital from investors through the above-mentioned exemptions will channel the funds raised to lend money to fintech or digital asset companies.

2.2 Are there any special incentive schemes for investment in tech/fintech businesses, or in small/medium-sized businesses more generally, in your jurisdiction, e.g. tax incentive schemes for enterprise investment or venture capital investment?

In general, the U.S. investment environment supports growth opportunities for technology and fintech businesses. With investors not wanting to miss market changing trends created by blockchain, digital assets and fintech platforms, fintech companies enjoy numerous advantages raising capital in the U.S., even despite recent turbulence in the crypto and broader equity markets. U.S.-based investors also receive certain benefits for investing in small businesses organised within the U.S. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 amended Internal Revenue Code Section 1202 to allow 100% exemption from federal taxation of an investor's gains on Qualified Small Business Stock (defined generally to mean stock of a qualified U.S. corporation with a market capitalisation of less than $50 million at the time the stock was acquired), subject to certain exceptions, if the stock is held for five years or more. The exemption offered by Section 1202 is an incentive for investments in small and medium-sized businesses, and, if complied with and subject to a number of limitations, allows up to 100% of the gain to be exempted from federal taxation. Outside of Section 1202, investors generally can take advantage of a lower long-term capital gains tax rate when an investment is held for one year or more, which encourages investors to keep capital invested for a longer time period.

Apart from tax benefits, many states have incentives for crowdfunding and other investment, provided the project or platform relocates to that state or creates jobs in the state.

2.3 In brief, what conditions need to be satisfied for a business to IPO in your jurisdiction?

In general, an initial public offering ("IPO") of a business in the U.S. is governed by regulations of the SEC, which requires compliance with reporting, accounting rules and regulations, disclosure of certain information, and other statutory requirements. Additionally, companies need to comply with the listing and governance regulations of the applicable stock exchange such as NASDAQ or NYSE. The Securities Act of 1933 requires a business to file a registration statement with the SEC before an IPO. The registration statement must include a prospectus to provide potential investors with material information a reasonable investor would want to know in deciding whether to invest in the company. The prospectus must include audited financial statements, risk factors, operational metrics, management discussion and analysis, and other disclosures. Businesses with total annual gross revenues of less than $1.07 billion can qualify as an "emerging growth company" and benefit from a simpler IPO process. Businesses that do not qualify as an emerging growth company must comply with increased filings and regulatory and reporting requirements.

2.4 Have there been any notable exits (sale of business or IPO) by the founders of fintech businesses in your jurisdiction?

There have been a number of high-profile U.S. fintech exits in the last several years. However, recent years have seen a reduced level of IPO interest and offerings in the fintech space, with many companies choosing to stay private and raise money through private funding or venture capital rounds. OpenAI notably closed a $40 billion funding round in March 2025, the largest private funding to date. Klarna, a fintech platform providing financing solutions, raised $800 million in private equity financing in July 2022, and Ant Financial raised $14 billion in private financing in 2018. The U.S. has seen a number of breakout IPOs for fintech companies, including Coinbase, Square (now known as Block) and Robinhood, each valued at over $5 billion. SoFi raised $2.4 billion without a traditional IPO by merging with a special purpose acquisition company. Separately, Toast, a cloud-based payment processing company based in Boston, Massachusetts, showed that traditional IPOs can still be effective and raised $870 million on its first day. The U.S. market will likely see a balance of fintech companies engaging in IPOs or alternatively raising capital with private financing.

3. Fintech Regulation

3.1 Please briefly describe the regulatory framework(s) for fintech businesses operating in your jurisdiction, and the type of fintech activities that are regulated.

In the U.S., fintech businesses are subject to regulation by numerous regulatory agencies and must ensure operational compliance with regulations at the state and federal levels. Fintech businesses offering certain financial products may be required to comply with regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (fair lending practices), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (consumer protection and insurance of deposits; "FDIC"), the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (national bank charters; "OCC"), the SEC (securities, broker dealers, investment advisers, funds, and digital asset exchanges), the Federal Trade Commission (consumer protection from unfair or deceptive practices; "FTC"), the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (futures trading markets and exchanges), the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (anti-money laundering), and FINRA (investment activities), among others. Certain state laws and licences may also apply to fintech companies, including state-chartered banking regulations, money transmitter laws, usury laws applicable to interest rates, and data privacy and security laws.

3.2 Are financial regulators and policy-makers in your jurisdiction receptive to fintech innovation and technology-driven new entrants to regulated financial services markets, and if so how is this manifested? Are there any regulatory 'sandbox' options for fintechs in your jurisdiction?

As a global leader in innovative financial services, technology and investments in emerging fintech companies, the U.S. provides ample opportunity for new entrants in the financial services marketplace. While the U.S. regulatory landscape is broad and complex, new market entrants are continually and successfully emerging and operating in the U.S., providing innovative business solutions to their customers. While no regulatory sandboxes currently exist at the federal level, several states including Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming allow fintech companies to offer new products or services in a sandbox framework without obtaining state licences that are otherwise required. Additionally, U.S. regulatory agencies are increasingly directing their efforts toward rulemaking that prioritises fintech and digital asset innovations. Both the OCC and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have established an Office of Innovation to develop regulations to support responsible innovation by fintech companies; the Federal Reserve has considered a central bank digital currency; the Securities and Exchange Commission has developed a Strategic Hub for Innovation and Financial Technology; and FINRA has created an Office of Financial Innovation to explore the application of traditional financial regulations to fintech companies.

3.3 What, if any, regulatory hurdles must fintech businesses (or financial services businesses offering fintech products and services) which are established outside your jurisdiction overcome in order to access new customers in your jurisdiction?

Fintech companies organised outside the U.S. are subject to numerous regulatory hurdles when offering products or services to customers in the U.S. Foreign fintech companies need to ensure compliance with all applicable federal licensing and regulatory requirements, payment of tax liabilities arising from U.S. operations, and reporting of certain information to applicable governmental and regulatory authorities. Additionally, if the fintech company offers or facilitates the issuance, sale, purchase, use or transfer of crypto asset securities, NFTs or other tokens which could be viewed as securities by the SEC, the foreign entity may be required to register the security or exchange or trading platform with the SEC.

Significant regulations will apply if the fintech company is engaged in the business of banking, including providing loans to consumers, accepting deposits or offering payment processing services. Compliance with anti-money laundering and know your customer requirements, and reporting, recordkeeping, and due diligence procedures under the Bank Secrecy Act, may pose compliance hurdles for foreign entities whose operations come under U.S. regulation. Compliance with consumer and data privacy protection laws, SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission registration and reporting requirements, and state lending licence requirements (or obtaining partnerships with a federally chartered bank), may be other regulatory areas applicable to foreign fintech companies.

3.4 How is your regulator approaching the challenge of regulating the traditional financial sector alongside the regulation of big tech players entering the fintech space?

On January 23, 2025, President Trump released an executive order for Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology, with the purpose of promoting U.S. leadership in digital assets and financial technology. The order acknowledges the importance of the digital asset industry's role in innovation and economic development in the U.S., including the use of blockchain technology. In April 2025, the SEC promulgated new guidance and rules on disclosures required of blockchain companies. Providing regulatory clarity and certainty based on existing regulatory frameworks and promoting fair and open access to banking services are cited as key policies. The U.S. regulatory environment will likely see greater clarity, support of innovation, and business guidance to encourage the growth of fintech and digital asset technologies and companies. Companies in the traditional financial sector will continue to be a regulatory focus, especially as such companies develop and utilise emerging technologies to provide digital asset services.

4. Other Regulatory Regimes / Non-Financial Regulation

4.1 Does your jurisdiction regulate the collection/use/transmission of personal data, and if yes, what is the legal basis for such regulation and how does this apply to fintech businesses operating in your jurisdiction?

Yes. Collection, use and sharing of personal data is regulated at both the federal and state levels. Some laws apply broadly across industries – such as the California Consumer Privacy Act ("CCPA") – while others are focused on specific industries or datasets – such as the federal Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act ("GLBA") for consumer financial information or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ("HIPAA") for health information. The GLBA and certain state corollaries, such as the California Financial Information Privacy Act, Cal. Fin. Code §§ 4050-4060, are the primary sources of regulation of fintech businesses, but not the only ones. Additionally, certain fintech companies may have an affirmative obligation to collect and report certain user and transaction information under U.S. anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism legislation such as the USA PATRIOT Act.

4.2 Do your data privacy laws apply to organisations established outside of your jurisdiction? Do your data privacy laws restrict international transfers of data?

Yes. Generally speaking, U.S. federal and state privacy laws will apply to organisations established outside of the U.S. or the relevant state if that organisation collects the regulated personal information from residents of the U.S. jurisdiction. U.S. laws will apply if the foreign jurisdictions have operations within the U.S. or their platforms or products are used by or offered or made available to U.S. persons. U.S. law, however, generally does not restrict international transfers of data.

4.3 Please briefly describe the sanctions that apply for failing to comply with your data privacy laws.

Consequences range from civil penalties and statutory damages, to criminal sanctions for violating money transmitter or anti money laundering laws, to injunctive relief and private rights of action available to private persons with proper standing. Civil liability may extend to statutory damages, punitive damages and the ability of a group of individuals to bring as a class action lawsuit.

4.4 Does your jurisdiction have cyber security laws or regulations that may apply to fintech businesses operating in your jurisdiction?

Yes. The federal GLBA and its implementing regulations are the primary source of laws regulating the data use of consumer financial information. The GLBA is implemented and enforced by a number of different federal regulators potentially relevant to fintech businesses, including the OCC, FDIC, Federal Reserve, SEC and FTC. Other laws may apply specifically to cybersecurity and other information protection, such as the New York Department of Financial Services' Cybersecurity Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act.

4.5 Please describe any AML and other financial crime requirements that may apply to fintech businesses in your jurisdiction.

The USA PATRIOT Act of 2001 (Public Law 107–56—Oct. 26, 2001) requires financial institutions and lenders to obtain customers' identifying information, including their legal name, address, date of birth and verifying documentation. Additionally, such institutions are required to have internal due diligence policies and procedures in place to determine whether the customer is on government lists of suspicious individuals. Institutions are required to report suspicious activity in accordance with applicable laws. The Corporate Transparency Act, part of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020 ("AMLA"), requires certain foreign-organised companies to report to the government the identity of beneficial owners of accounts. The AMLA also gives authority to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, with the DOJ, to issue subpoenas requiring non-U.S. financial institutions that maintain accounts in the U.S. to provide international account records to enable the monitoring of anti-money laundering activities.

4.6 Are there any other regulatory regimes that may apply to fintech businesses operating in your jurisdiction (for example, AI)?

Yes. There are a number of comprehensive data privacy, consumer protection, and financial transactions laws at the federal and state levels that may apply to fintech companies operating in the U.S. For example, certain state regulations may apply to data that is not pre-empted by the GLBA, including the CCPA, its successor law the California Privacy Rights Act, the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act, and the Colorado Privacy Act. The U.S. currently has no specific laws directed at AI, though many of the sectors and companies using AI are highly regulated and have and legal requirements and compliance obligations that guide the use of AI. We expect proposals for legislation of AI to be introduced in the next couple of years as the technology becomes more commonplace. In January 2025, President Trump announced The Stargate Project, an initiative led by Oracle, SoftBank, and OpenAI to invest $500 billion over the next four years to develop AI infrastructure in the U.S.

5. Technology

5.1 Please briefly describe how innovations and inventions are protected in your jurisdiction.

There are several ways that innovations and inventions can be protected in the U.S. From a regulatory perspective, innovations and inventions can be protected by the filing of patents and trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Copyrights are protected under statutory law, generally without any filing requirement, by the fixation of any original work in any tangible medium. Outside of protections governed by federal law, most companies further protect their innovations and inventions, such as patents, copyrights, trademarks and trade secrets through Confidentiality Information and Invention Assignment Agreements ("CIIAA") and Non-Disclosure Agreements ("NDAs"). Companies will require all employees and consultants to execute CIIAA's to ensure that all work done by such employees and consultants is assigned to and owned by the company. Additionally, companies will require vendors, prospective investors or acquirors, prospective employees, auditors, etc., to execute NDAs to protect from inappropriate disclosure any information related to such company's innovations and inventions.

5.2 Please briefly describe how ownership of IP operates in your jurisdiction.

Intellectual property in the U.S. is owned by the inventor or creator of such intellectual property, but, as noted above, intellectual property can be assigned to an employer if the employee is being paid to create such work. In addition, intellectual property can be sold or licensed from an individual or company to another individual or company.

5.3 In order to protect or enforce IP rights in your jurisdiction, do you need to own local/national rights or are you able to enforce other rights (for example, do any treaties or multi-jurisdictional rights apply)?

Typically, an owner of intellectual property would be enforcing their rights based on local, state and federal laws applicable in the U.S. This is usually done by first sending a cease-and-desist letter requesting that the party that is infringing on the owner's intellectual property rights cease such use. In the event that the infringing party does not cease to utilise the owner's intellectual property, the owner would bring suit against the infringing party, requesting monetary damages and the termination of use of the intellectual property. There are circumstances in which an owner of intellectual property will bring suit against an infringing party that is outside of the U.S., but in such an instance, the owner would likely use the laws and courts of the U.S. The use of treaties or multi-jurisdictional rights are generally used in circumstances where the infringement applies to intellectual property that is registered in a jurisdiction outside of the U.S.

5.4 How do you exploit/monetise IP in your jurisdiction and are there any particular rules or restrictions regarding such exploitation/monetisation?

Assuming that the intellectual property is being used in a manner that does not violate any local, state or federal laws, the intellectual property can be used in any manner for monetisation purposes. Intellectual property can be sold or licensed to third parties, including end-user companies and consumers, either exclusively or non-exclusively, with additional limitations imposed by the owner of the intellectual property. Additionally, intellectual property can be monetised through the conversion to, and sale of the intellectual property as, an NFT or other form of digital assets.

