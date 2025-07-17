Register Now! Fireside Chat With Attorney General William Tong Of Connecticut

Register now to join Crowell & Moring on July 29, 2025 from 5:00 pm EDT – 7:30 pm EDT for a fireside chat with Attorney General William Tong of Connecticut. Given the dramatically changing federal landscape of privacy and cybersecurity regulation and enforcement, the role of the states in protecting privacy and cybersecurity has become even more important. This event will present the opportunity for participants to benefit from hearing an informal discussion with special guest Connecticut Attorney General William Tong about data and cyber priorities for the State of Connecticut. As a national leader in this area, AG Tong will also discuss how State Attorneys General offices coordinate enforcement efforts with each other, and expectations around compliance.

The program will begin at 5 pm, followed by cocktails and networking at 6:30 pm.

Crowell & Moring is pleased to host this program in conjunction with the Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA).

This program is intended for companies only. Please no private law firms, government employees, or press.

