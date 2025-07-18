Repurposing Legacy Infrastructure For The New Age Of Digital Infra

Although I do like Columbus, he does have a point regarding the opportunities that Pittsburgh and the greater Pennsylvania present.

"We haven't been competing adequately," McCormick said in an interview. "For God's sake, Columbus? What's Ohio got on Pennsylvania?" McCormick's goal is to promote western Pennsylvania's natural gas reserves, electricity resources that can power AI, steel to build data centers and what he described as a workforce skilled in both advanced computing and trades. www.wsj.com/...

