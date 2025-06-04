Crypto Companies Launch New Digital Asset Investment Products

A major U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange recently announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with a Switzerland-based issuer of tokenized assets and a Switzerland-based blockchain foundation to provide investors with access to tokenized U.S. equities. According to a press release, the issuer will deploy Solana Program Library-based digital representations of U.S.-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds on the Solana blockchain and will make these tokenized assets available to eligible non-U.S. clients of the crypto exchange directly through the crypto exchange's app.

The same crypto exchange also recently announced that it has launched a crypto derivatives offering in Europe, including perpetual and fixed maturity contracts, in compliance with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II). The exchange will offer these crypto derivatives through a Cyprus-based MiFID II-regulated entity.

In related news, a major Singapore-based crypto exchange announced that it has acquired an MiFID license to expand its investment services offerings across Europe. The exchange acquired the MiFID license following its receipt of regulatory approval to acquire a Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission-licensed investment services provider. According to a press release, the exchange's MiFID license will complement its European Union Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation license and will enable the exchange to offer a regulated suite of financial products to eligible users in the European Economic Area.

According to recent reports, a United Kingdom-based crypto investment firm has announced that it has made an equity investment in a Switzerland-based structured investment solutions provider. The investment will enable the two firms to collaborate on the launch of digital asset-linked structured products and exchange-traded products, including crypto index strategies, institutional advisory and treasury services, and advanced derivatives and hedging tools.

In a final notable item, a U.S.-registered investment adviser and commodity pool operator has announced the introduction of two new XRP-linked exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on a major U.S. stock exchange. The XRP-linked ETFs are designed to provide investors with exposure to XRP markets and XRP price movements through conventional brokerage accounts rather than through direct management of the underlying crypto-asset.

